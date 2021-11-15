Bharti Airtel has introduced an additional benefit of 500MB free daily data for its prepaid users. The benefit is applicable on the already-existing Rs. 249 plan that offers 1.5GB data daily and 28-day validity. With this addition, Airtel's plan is the same as the Reliance Jio Rs. 249 plan in terms of validity and data. Apart from these, both the plans come with other benefits as well. In comparison, Vodafone Idea is still offering 1.5GB of data, however, it offers lucrative data-related benefits to its customers.

The change in Airtel's Rs. 249 prepaid plan was first spotted by TelecomTalk. The additional 500MB daily data (total effective 2GB data a day) can be redeemed through the Airtel Thanks app. Other benefits of the pack included with the plan are Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition trial for one month, Shaw Academy for 1 year, Apollo 24|7 Circle (three months), Free Hellotunes subscriptions, Wynk Music, free online course by Shaw Academy and Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag.

As mentioned, Airtel's Rs. 249 plan is similar to Jio's Rs. 249 plan in terms of calling, SMS and data. The difference between these plans is subscription. Jio offers JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud subscriptions with the Rs. 249 plan.

Meanwhile, the third major telco Vodafone Idea is the only telco offering 1.5GB daily data with the Rs. 249 plan. However, it offers data-related offers such as Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover. In the Binge All Night offer, customers can surf, and stream from 12 midnight to 6am without pack deduction, at no extra cost. Weekend Data Rollover carries unused data from Monday-Friday to Saturday and Sunday.

Recently, Airtel announced a 13 percent rise in second-quarter revenue, boosted by additions in its 4G subscriber base, higher data consumption, and stronger revenue per user. The telco said it added 8.1 million 4G users in Q2 2021.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.