Technology News
loading

Airtel Rs. 249 Pack Now Offers 500MB Daily Data Additional Benefit: All Details

Additional data can be redeemed through the Airtel Thanks app.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 November 2021 14:41 IST
Airtel Rs. 249 Pack Now Offers 500MB Daily Data Additional Benefit: All Details

Photo Credit: Airtel

Airtel’s Rs. 249 plan offers other additional benefits

Highlights
  • Airtel’s Rs. 249 plan has 28-day validity
  • The pack offers Wynk Music subscription
  • Airtel added 8.1 million 4G users in Q22021

Bharti Airtel has introduced an additional benefit of 500MB free daily data for its prepaid users. The benefit is applicable on the already-existing Rs. 249 plan that offers 1.5GB data daily and 28-day validity. With this addition, Airtel's plan is the same as the Reliance Jio Rs. 249 plan in terms of validity and data. Apart from these, both the plans come with other benefits as well. In comparison, Vodafone Idea is still offering 1.5GB of data, however, it offers lucrative data-related benefits to its customers.

The change in Airtel's Rs. 249 prepaid plan was first spotted by TelecomTalk. The additional 500MB daily data (total effective 2GB data a day) can be redeemed through the Airtel Thanks app. Other benefits of the pack included with the plan are Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition trial for one month, Shaw Academy for 1 year, Apollo 24|7 Circle (three months), Free Hellotunes subscriptions, Wynk Music, free online course by Shaw Academy and Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag.

As mentioned, Airtel's Rs. 249 plan is similar to Jio's Rs. 249 plan in terms of calling, SMS and data. The difference between these plans is subscription. Jio offers JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud subscriptions with the Rs. 249 plan.

Meanwhile, the third major telco Vodafone Idea is the only telco offering 1.5GB daily data with the Rs. 249 plan. However, it offers data-related offers such as Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover. In the Binge All Night offer, customers can surf, and stream from 12 midnight to 6am without pack deduction, at no extra cost. Weekend Data Rollover carries unused data from Monday-Friday to Saturday and Sunday.

Recently, Airtel announced a 13 percent rise in second-quarter revenue, boosted by additions in its 4G subscriber base, higher data consumption, and stronger revenue per user. The telco said it added 8.1 million 4G users in Q2 2021.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Thanks App, Jio, Vodafone Idea
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
No Time to Die Box Office Crosses $700 Million, Set to Become Hollywood’s Biggest Movie During COVID-19
Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Get Ghost Calling Bug Fix Through Latest Google App

Related Stories

Airtel Rs. 249 Pack Now Offers 500MB Daily Data Additional Benefit: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  2. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  3. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  4. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Leaked Images Show Quad Rear Cameras
  5. Xiaomi Teases Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch Ahead of Global Launch
  6. Vivo Y15A With With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. PUBG New State First Impressions
  9. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Full Specifications, Marketing Images Leak Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Get Ghost Calling Bug Fix Through Latest Google App
  2. Airtel Rs. 249 Pack Now Offers 500MB Daily Data Additional Benefit: All Details
  3. No Time to Die Box Office Crosses $700 Million, Set to Become Hollywood’s Biggest Movie During COVID-19
  4. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Leaked Images Show Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras, Specifications Tipped
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Design Tipped in Leaked Hands-On Image
  6. Realme Set to Enter High-End Smartphone Market, Plans to Launch Phones Over $800
  7. IBM Says Its Quantum Computing Chip Could Beat Standard Chips in 2 Years
  8. Vivo Y15A With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Infinix Hot 11 Play With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Bitcoin Price Barely Reacts to Taproot Update, Ether's Price Rally Eases Up
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com