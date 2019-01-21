NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Airtel Rs. 1,699 Recharge With 1GB Data per Day, Unlimited Voice Calls for 365 Days Launched to Rival Jio

Airtel Rs. 1,699 Recharge With 1GB Data per Day, Unlimited Voice Calls for 365 Days Launched to Rival Jio

, 21 January 2019
Airtel Rs. 1,699 Recharge With 1GB Data per Day, Unlimited Voice Calls for 365 Days Launched to Rival Jio

Airtel's new recharge will compete with Jio's year-long prepaid pack

Highlights

  • Airtel's new Rs. 1,699 pack offers 1GB data per day, unlimited calls
  • It comes with year-long validity, free Airtel TV premium subscription
  • It will compete with Reliance Jio's Rs. 1,699 pack that offer 1.5GB/day

Bharti Airtel has reportedly launched a new long-term prepaid recharge priced at Rs. 1,699. The pack is said to offersunlimited calling, data, and SMS benefits like the rest of the combo packages from Airtel. The validity of this new Airtel Rs. 1,699 pack is reportedly 365 days i.e., a full year, and it looks to give competition to Reliance Jio that also offers a year-long package at the same price. Just like Reliance Jio, Airtel does not put any FUP on its unlimited voice calling benefits, and the Rs. 1,699 recharge is also available in an open market manner.

The new Airtel Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge is said to offer unlimited STD, roaming, and local calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1GB data benefit per day. It is also reported to come with a year-long validity, and offers free premium content subscription on the Airtel TV app. Telecom Talk reports that this new pack is available in an open market manner, but we weren't able to spot it on the website or the app.

The new Airtel recharge will compete directly with the Reliance Jio's Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge that offers unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1.5GB data per day for a validity of 365 days. It will also go head to head with Vodafone's Rs. 1,499 prepaid recharge that offers similar benefits as the Airtel Rs. 1,699 pack - 1GB data per day, 100 SMS messages per day, unlimited voice calling, and one-year validity. The Rs. 1,499 Vodafone recharge also includes access to the Vodafone Play app to offer prepaid subscribers with free Live TV and movies while on-the-go.

Earlier this month, BSNL also launched the Rs. 1,312 recharge as its new year-long recharge option with 5GB data and unlimited voice calls for 365 days.

Further reading: Airtel
Airtel Rs. 1,699 Recharge With 1GB Data per Day, Unlimited Voice Calls for 365 Days Launched to Rival Jio
