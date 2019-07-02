Airtel has upgraded its Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan with 1.4GB daily data benefits instead of the original 1GB data per day offering. The Rs. 1,699 Airtel prepaid plan is notably designed as a long-term recharge option with a validity of 365 days. There are also other benefits such as unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. The new revision counters the Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan by Vodafone that still offers 1GB daily data benefits for 365 days.

As per the listing on the Airtel website, the Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan is now offering 1.4GB data per day -- alongside unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS messages per day. The plan's validity hasn't been changed from what was launched back in January and is still 365 days.

Further, the Rs. 1,699 Airtel prepaid plan bundles Airtel TV Premium to offer access to Zee5, Hooq, and over 350 live channels. There is also one year of Norton Mobile Security bundled. Similarly, customers purchasing the Rs. 1,699 plan get free access to Wynk Music and can avail up to Rs. 2,000 cashback on buying a new 4G phone.

Airtel has listed the revised Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan on its website

As mentioned, Airtel was previously offering the Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan with 1GB daily data quota. Benefits such as unlimited calls and 100 daily SMS messages were also available.

Unlike the updated Rs. 1,699 Airtel prepaid recharge plan, Vodafone is providing its Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan with 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 365 days. This shows the addition of 400MB data with the Airtel plan.

Telecom Talk first spotted the revised Rs. 1,499 Airtel prepaid recharge plan. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify its existence through the Airtel site.

In May, Airtel revised its Rs. 399, Rs. 448, and Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plans to 400MB of additional daily data for up to 84 days. The telco also recently brought free Zee5 Premium subscription for all its postpaid customers on the Infinity Postpaid plan of Rs. 499 and above.

