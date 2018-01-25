Airtel's Rs. 149 Prepaid Pack Revised to Offer 1GB Data per Day

Airtel is posing tough competition to Reliance Jio in the rat race that the Indian telecom industry is currently witnessing. The Rs. 149 prepaid pack from Airtel has been revised for the second time this month to offer 1GB 3G/ 4G data per day (total of 28GB), unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the pack remains constant at 28 days. This directly takes on Reliance Jio's Rs. 149 pack that offers 1GB 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMSes per day, with the same validity of 28 days. The Jio pack also provides complimentary access to the company's suite of apps.

As we mentioned, the Airtel Rs. 149 pack has now been revised to offer the above mentioned benefits. In the previous revision, the pack offered a total of 1GB 3G/ 4G data, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day. The new pack spotted by TelecomTalk is visible on the My Airtel app for select users in telecom circles including Delhi, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. It is claimed to be a segmented offering.

Airtel also revised its Rs. 199, Rs. 448, and Rs. 509 packs in its prepaid tariff range earlier this week. The Rs. 199 prepaid pack now offers 1.4GB 3G/ 4G data per day with a validity of 28 days, the Rs. 448 pack offers the same data daily limit with a validity of 82 days, while Rs. 509 offers the same with a 90-day validity. All packs come with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day.

Separately, the Airtel Rs. 399 prepaid pack now offers 1GB 3G/ 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSes per day, with a validity of 84 days.