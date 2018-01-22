Airtel Rs. 149 Pack Updated With Unlimited Call Benefits on Roaming

Airtel had a busy weekend. While the telecom operator was seen to have revised its Rs. 399 prepaid recharge to increase its validity from 70 days to 84 days, it was also spotted to have upgraded its Rs. 149 prepaid pack. While formerly the pack offered unlimited calls on the Airtel to Airtel network, it now offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls on any network. The Airtel Rs. 149 pack's validity remains the same, as do other benefits.

Notably, the Airtel Rs. 149 prepaid pack is limited to only a few regions in India - specifically, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. The new plan was spotted by Telecom Talk, which noted it is a segmented offer and not available to all users in all of Airtel's circles. The report also notes that with the revision, the Airtel Rs. 149 has become the cheapest pack from Airtel to offer unlimited call benefits for 28 days. Other benefits of the revised Rs. 149 prepaid pack from Airtel include 1GB data 3G/ 4G data (formerly, it offered 1GB 4G data only) per 28-day validity period, and access to 100 SMSes a day.

As we mentioned, Airtel has also upgraded its Rs. 399 prepaid pack. Earlier this month, the same pack had been upgraded to boost its validity from 28 days to 70 days. Now, Airtel's Rs. 399 prepaid pack offers a validity of 84 days. The pack offers 1GB of 3G/ 4G data per day, unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, as well as 100 SMSes per day.

The Airtel Rs. 399 pack rivals Reliance Jio's Rs. 398 pack, which offers 1.5GB high-speed 4G data per day (post which unlimited access is at 64Kbps) apart from unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSes per day, and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The validity of the Jio Rs. 398 pack is 70 days.