Airtel is said to have reduced data benefits on its Rs. 149 and Rs. 399 prepaid packs just in a month after bringing as much as 2.4GB of daily data offering. The latest move has once again opened the field for Reliance Jio to attract new subscribers. Just earlier this month, the New Delhi-based telco upgraded its Rs. 399 pack that was followed by the revised Rs. 149 pack that received 2GB of daily data limit for select subscribers. Jio, in contrast, offers 1.5GB data per day with its Rs. 149 and Rs. 399 packs that come with 28 days and 84 days of validity, respectively. This doubles through the Double Dhamaka offer that is ending this Saturday.

As per a report by TelecomTalk, Airtel is no longer offering 2GB daily data benefits with the Rs. 149 prepaid pack and 2.4GB daily data benefits with the Rs. 399 pack. The company has instead reportedly rolled back the packs to previous offerings. This means the Rs. 149 pack by Airtel now comes with 1GB of data per day for 28 days, whereas the Rs. 399 pack offers 1.4GB of data benefits for 84 days to some subscribers. Some subscribers are even reportedly receiving the reduced validity of 70 days with the Rs. 399 pack.

Initially, it appears that the new update is available for select subscribers as we weren't able to spot the Rs. 149 pack at the time of filing this story, though the listing of the Rs. 399 pack on the Airtel site was showing the reduced data benefits.

Despite the reduction in data benefits, Airtel's Rs. 149 and Rs. 399 packs are still offering unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The new update is also not likely to have any adverse impact on subscribers who are already using any of the two packs in question.

Interestingly, while Airtel is said to have decided to reduce data benefits on two of its plans, Reliance Jio, which is presently the toughest competitor in the telecom industry, is persuading a large number of subscribers through its Double Dhamaka offer that is valid until Saturday. The operator under the offer is providing users with 1.5GB of additional data benefits on a daily basis.

