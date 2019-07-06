Technology News
loading
Airtel Rs. 148 Prepaid Recharge Plan Debuts With 3GB Data, Unlimited Voice Calls for 28 Days

Airtel’s Rs. 148 prepaid plan is currently available in two telecom circles.

Updated: 6 July 2019 17:24 IST
Airtel Rs. 148 Prepaid Recharge Plan Debuts With 3GB Data, Unlimited Voice Calls for 28 Days

Airtel has listed the Rs. 148 prepaid recharge plan on its official website

Highlights
  • Rs. 148 Airtel prepaid plan brings 100 SMS per day
  • Airtel has listed it under the "Special Recharge-STV Combo" category
  • It sits next to the Rs. 145 plan that offers full talk time and 1GB data

Bharti Airtel has brought a new Rs. 148 prepaid recharge plan that brings 3GB of data alongside unlimited voice calling benefits for 28 days. The new prepaid plan sits next to the Rs. 145 recharge option that includes a talk time of Rs. 145 and 1GB data for 42 days. Part of the "Special Recharge-STV Combo" category, the Rs. 148 Airtel prepaid recharge plan also provides 100 SMS per day throughout the validity of 28 days. Additionally, the plan offers access to the Airtel TV app as well as Wynk Music.

As listed on the Airtel website, the Rs. 148 prepaid recharge plan is currently live in AP (Andhra Pradesh) and Telangana as well as Karnataka circles. It is likely to be expanded to other circles in the coming days, though.

The Rs. 148 Airtel prepaid plan, as we mentioned, offers 3GB data for 28 days. The plan also includes unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls as well as 100 SMS messages per day.

Additionally, the Rs. 148 prepaid recharge plan brings access to the Airtel TV app to let users watch over 350 live channels, movies, and TV shows on-the-go. The subscribers can also avail music streaming through the Wynk Music.

Telecom Talk was the first to report the Rs. 148 Airtel prepaid recharge plan. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify its existence in the two Airtel telecom circles.

Earlier this week, Airtel revised its Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan to offer 1.4GB daily data benefits instead of the original 1GB data per day offering. The plan also brings unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for 365 days. Further, it includes Airtel TV Premium to offer access to Zee5, Hooq, and over 350 live TV channels.

Comments

Further reading: Rs 148 Airtel prepaid plan, Bharti Airtel, Airtel
Airtel Rs. 148 Prepaid Recharge Plan Debuts With 3GB Data, Unlimited Voice Calls for 28 Days
6GB RAM
