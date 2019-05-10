Airtel has revised two of its prepaid plans to offer more data benefit, and one of them even brings life insurance cover for its subscribers. The Rs. 129 prepaid plan now offers 2GB data per day, and is now available in an open market manner. Earlier, the prepaid plan used to only be offered to select users, and the data benefit was only 1GB for the whole validity period. Furthermore, the Rs. 249 prepaid plan has also been revised to offer Rs 4 lakh life cover from HDFC Life or from Bharti AXA.

Airtel Rs. 129 prepaid plan benefits

Starting with the Rs. 129 prepaid plan, Airtel has revised it to offer 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages daily. The validity of this plan is set for 28 days. Airtel is also offering benefits like Airtel TV and Wynk Music subscription for free. Earlier the prepaid plan used to offer unlimited voice calls, 1GB of 4G data, and 100 SMS messages per day to select few users, and other users got voice calling benefits of 220 local and STD minutes for a validity period of 28 days. This distinction has now been removed and the revised prepaid plan is live on the Airtel website and the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel Rs. 249 prepaid plan benefits

There's also the Rs. 249 prepaid plan that has been revised, and while it offers the same data and calling benefits, Airtel has added Rs 4 lakh life cover from HDFC Life or from Bharti AXA. Furthermore, this plan also offers Airtel TV Premium subscription, Rs 2,000 cashback on buying a new 4G phone, 1-year Norton Mobile Security, and Wynk Music subscription. The revised Rs. 249 Airtel prepaid plan now offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 28 days. This plan is also live on the Airtel website and the Airtel Thanks app as well.

Telecom Talk was the first to report on both these plans and it says that to the avail the insurance cover, the Airtel subscriber will have to be 18 to 54 years of age. The user will have to keep recharging monthly in a consistent manner to keep the benefits intact. In order to register, the Airtel subscriber will either have to apply for insurance via an SMS reply and upload eligible documents for authentication. Once authentication is done, the subscribers will be able to manage their insurance details like the nominee, address and other information from the Airtel Thanks app. Registration for insurance can also be done offline at a retail outlet, where a representative will fill the form physically for the subscriber.