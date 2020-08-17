Bharti Airtel has expanded the availability of the Rs. 129 and Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plans on a pan-India basis. The two plans were launched in select circles in May, though they moved to a few additional circles last month. As a result of the latest update, Airtel users in any circle can recharge their prepaid accounts with the Rs. 129 and Rs. 199 plans. Both come with a validity of 24 days and offer high-speed data access as well as unlimited voice calling and SMS message benefits.

As first spotted by Telecom Talk, Airtel is offering the Rs. 129 and Rs. 199 across the 23 circles it operates in. The telco in July expanded both prepaid plans to 16 circles, including Delhi NCR, Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Mumbai, North East, and Odisha as well as Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Until the latest change, the Rs. 129 and Rs. 199 Airtel prepaid recharge plans weren't available in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chennai, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu circles.

Rs. 129 Airtel prepaid recharge plan benefits

The Rs. 129 prepaid recharge plan by Airtel offers 1GB high-speed data access along with unlimited local, STD, and roaming call benefits and 300 SMS messages. It comes with a validity of 24 days.

Rs. 199 Airtel prepaid recharge plan benefits

Similar to the Rs. 129 plan, the Rs. 199 Airtel prepaid recharge plan also has 24 days validity. It, however, provides 1GB high-speed data on a daily basis and includes 100 SMS messages per day. The recharge plan also has unlimited voice calling benefits.

Both Rs. 129 and Rs. 199 Airtel prepaid recharge plans also come with free access to Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music as well as free Hello Tunes.

