Technology News
loading

Airtel Expands Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plans on a Pan-India Basis

Until the latest update, the Rs. 129 and Rs. 199 Airtel prepaid recharge plans were available in 16 circles.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 August 2020 15:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Expands Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plans on a Pan-India Basis

Airtel offers 24 days validity through both the Rs. 129 and Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plans

Highlights
  • Airtel brought Rs. 129 and Rs. 199 plans to select circles in May
  • Rs. 129 Airtel recharge plan offers 1GB high-speed data for 24 days
  • Airtel provides 1GB daily high-speed data with Rs. 199 plan

Bharti Airtel has expanded the availability of the Rs. 129 and Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plans on a pan-India basis. The two plans were launched in select circles in May, though they moved to a few additional circles last month. As a result of the latest update, Airtel users in any circle can recharge their prepaid accounts with the Rs. 129 and Rs. 199 plans. Both come with a validity of 24 days and offer high-speed data access as well as unlimited voice calling and SMS message benefits.

As first spotted by Telecom Talk, Airtel is offering the Rs. 129 and Rs. 199 across the 23 circles it operates in. The telco in July expanded both prepaid plans to 16 circles, including Delhi NCR, Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Mumbai, North East, and Odisha as well as Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Until the latest change, the Rs. 129 and Rs. 199 Airtel prepaid recharge plans weren't available in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chennai, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu circles.

Rs. 129 Airtel prepaid recharge plan benefits

The Rs. 129 prepaid recharge plan by Airtel offers 1GB high-speed data access along with unlimited local, STD, and roaming call benefits and 300 SMS messages. It comes with a validity of 24 days.

Rs. 199 Airtel prepaid recharge plan benefits

Similar to the Rs. 129 plan, the Rs. 199 Airtel prepaid recharge plan also has 24 days validity. It, however, provides 1GB high-speed data on a daily basis and includes 100 SMS messages per day. The recharge plan also has unlimited voice calling benefits.

Both Rs. 129 and Rs. 199 Airtel prepaid recharge plans also come with free access to Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music as well as free Hello Tunes.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rs 129 Airtel recharge plan, Rs 199 Airtel recharge plan, Bharti Airtel, Airtel
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Power Bank 2 with 10,000mAh Capacity to Launch in India on August 18

Related Stories

Airtel Expands Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plans on a Pan-India Basis
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.3 Gets Listed on Official India Website, Launch Imminent
  2. Realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones to Launch on August 18
  3. Samsung Galaxy M01 Gets a Price Cut on Amazon
  4. WhatsApp Gives a Brief Look at Dedicated Sticker Search in Latest Beta
  5. Jio Offers 5 Months of Free Data and Calls With JioFi For Independence Day
  6. Flipkart, Amazon Sales See Huge Demand for Power Banks, Storage Products
  7. Airtel Now Offers Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plans Across India
  8. BSNL Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Up to 50Mbps Speed: Report
  9. Realme C12 Launching in India on August 18: All You Need to Know
  10. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra With 120W Fast Charging, 120x Ultra-Zoom Camera Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.12 Update With August Security Patch in India
  2. Airtel Expands Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plans on a Pan-India Basis
  3. Oppo Power Bank 2 with 10,000mAh Capacity to Launch in India on August 18
  4. ZTE Axon 20 5G With ‘Under-Screen Camera’ to Launch on September 1
  5. Flipkart, Amazon Sales See Huge Demand for Power Banks, Trimmers, Storage Products
  6. Samsung Galaxy M01 Gets a Price Cut in India, Reduced to Rs. 8,399 on Amazon
  7. Redmi 9 Prime Next Sale in India on August 24 via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Sale Offers, More
  8. BSNL Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Up to 50Mbps Speed Under a Monthly Charge of Rs. 700: Report
  9. Google Looking to Replace Duo With Meet: Report
  10. Fortnite Maker Epic Games to Test Idea of iPhone as Market Unto Itself in Lawsuit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com