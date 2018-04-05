Airtel has reintroduced its Rs. 649 postpaid plan, which the telecom giant had discontinued earlier. The Rs. 649 plan by Airtel is the latest addition to the company's "Best Selling Postpaid Plans" under MyPlan Infinity. The other offerings are priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 499, Rs. 799, and Rs. 1,199. Previously, the same Airtel plan offered 30GB of 3G/ 4G data to its customers, but is now offering 50GB of data with rollover facility. It takes on Jio's Rs. 509 and Rs. 799 postpaid plans that instead offers a total of 60GB data with a 2GB daily limit, and 90GB data with 3GB daily limit, respectively.

Under the new Rs. 649 plan, apart from the 50GB of data per month, the revamped offer includes unlimited voice calls, even on outgoing while roaming, and without any FUP limit. As mentioned, this postpaid plan provides 3G/4G with data rollover facility, which means that the unused data of one month gets added on to the next one.

The Rs. 649 recharge pack also comes with additional benefits. It offers a free add-on connection facility that enables a user to add a child Airtel postpaid connection to the primary account and avail the same benefits. Also added in the plan, is a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime. Apart from the above-mentioned benefits, the Rs. 649 unlimited plan also offers Wynk TV subscription, access to its library of Live TV and Movies, and Handset Damage Protection.

Recently, Airtel had rolled out a new postpaid plan worth Rs. 499. The plan offers unlimited local, STD, and incoming/ outgoing roaming calls, 40GB of 3G/ 4G data (with rollover facility), and 1-year Amazon Prime subscription, with a validity of one billing cycle which is usually 30 days.