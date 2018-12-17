NDTV Gadgets360.com

Airtel Revises Rs. 199 Recharge With 1.5GB Daily Data Benefits for 28 Days

17 December 2018
Airtel was previously offering 1.4GB data per day for 28 days through its Rs. 199 recharge

Highlights

  • Airtel has revised its Rs. 199 recharge with additional 2.8GB data
  • The recharge comes bundled with Airtel TV Premium service
  • It is in line with the revised Rs. 199 Vodafone recharge

Airtel has revised its Rs. 199 recharge with 1.5GB data benefits per day for 28 days. This is an upgrade to the existing 1.4GB data benefits that the telco offered previously. With the new upgrade, the Rs. 199 Airtel recharge offers 2.8GB additional data compared to the previous iteration. The recharge also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. Notably, the latest move by the New Delhi-based telecom operator comes in line with Vodafone's Rs. 199 recharge that has also been revised to offer 1.5GB of daily data benefits over the previous 1.4GB data benefits.

With the fresh update, the Rs. 199 Airtel recharge offers 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. This brings a total of 42GB of data benefits throughout the validity period. Also, this is 2.8GB more than the previous Rs. 199 recharge that offered 1.4GB data benefits for the same 28-day validity.

Apart from giving more data, the Rs. 199 Airtel recharge offers identical benefits of what was available previously. The pack includes unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls as well as 100 SMS per day. It also comes bundled with Airtel TV Premium to offer originals, movies, and trending TV shows on ZEE5 at zero additional cost.airtel rs 199 recharge 1 5 gb per day data benefits gadgets 360 Airtel

To recall, Airtel previously revised the Rs. 199 recharge back in January alongside upgrading the Rs. 448 and Rs. 509 recharge packs. All these packs were designed with 1.4GB daily data benefits. However, the telco has finally updated the lowest-in-the-range option with 1.5GB data benefits.

It is worth noting here that while Airtel has revised the Rs. 199 recharge with additional data benefits, the other popular unlimited packs by the operator are still available with a 1.4GB daily data limit. This means the Rs. 399, Rs. 448, and Rs. 509 recharge options are yet to receive the additional data offering.

Airtel's revised data benefits come in line with the upgraded Rs. 199 Vodafone recharge that now 1.5GB of daily data benefits over the previous 1.4GB data benefits. The Vodafone recharge also includes unlimited local, STD, and roaming data benefits, 100 SMS per day and free access to Vodafone Play app for 28 days.

