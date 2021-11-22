Airtel has announced complete revision in its prepaid mobile tariffs in India. These new tariffs will come into effect from November 26. A minimum price increase of Rs. 20 has been announced on prepaid plans, while some packs see a price hike of up to Rs. 501 as well. Airtel says that this price hike has been introduced to enable a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model. In the past, Airtel has maintained that the average revenue per user (ARPU) needs to be at Rs. 200 and ultimately at Rs. 300.

The most premium Rs. 2,498 Airtel combo prepaid plan will now be priced at Rs. 2,999. It comes with a validity of 365 days and offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited calling benefits. Similarly, the Rs. 1,498 Airtel prepaid plan will now be priced at Rs. 1,799. It offers the same benefits, with the exception of a total 24GB of data over the period. Also, the Rs. 698 Airtel prepaid plan will now be priced at Rs. 839. It offers the same benefits as the Rs. 2,999 plan, but has a validity of 84 days.

In addition, the Rs. 598 prepaid pack will be priced at Rs. 719 and the combo plan comes with 84 days of validity and 1.5GB of daily data. Similarly, the Rs. 449 prepaid plan will be priced at Rs. 549, seeing an increase of Rs. 100. The Rs. 399 will now be priced at Rs. 479. This offers the same benefits as the Rs. 719 plan, but its validity is set for 56 days. As mentioned, the new tariffs will come into effect by November 26 on Airtel.in. All the changes in tariff can be seen in the table below: