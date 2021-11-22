Technology News
Airtel Prepaid Pack Price Increase by Up to Rs. 501 From November 26: All Details

Airtel says that the price hike has been introduced to allow the company to run a financially healthy business model.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 November 2021 10:55 IST
Airtel says that the ARPU needs to be at Rs. 200 at least to sustain the business

Highlights
  • Airtel’s base Rs. 79 plan will now cost Rs. 99
  • Airtel’s premium Rs. 2,498 plan will now be priced at Rs. 2,999
  • Airtel will introduce the price hike from November 26

Airtel has announced complete revision in its prepaid mobile tariffs in India. These new tariffs will come into effect from November 26. A minimum price increase of Rs. 20 has been announced on prepaid plans, while some packs see a price hike of up to Rs. 501 as well. Airtel says that this price hike has been introduced to enable a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model. In the past, Airtel has maintained that the average revenue per user (ARPU) needs to be at Rs. 200 and ultimately at Rs. 300.

The most premium Rs. 2,498 Airtel combo prepaid plan will now be priced at Rs. 2,999. It comes with a validity of 365 days and offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited calling benefits. Similarly, the Rs. 1,498 Airtel prepaid plan will now be priced at Rs. 1,799. It offers the same benefits, with the exception of a total 24GB of data over the period. Also, the Rs. 698 Airtel prepaid plan will now be priced at Rs. 839. It offers the same benefits as the Rs. 2,999 plan, but has a validity of 84 days.

Airtel Says It Added 8.1 Million 4G Users in Q2, Posts Higher Revenue on Data Usage

In addition, the Rs. 598 prepaid pack will be priced at Rs. 719 and the combo plan comes with 84 days of validity and 1.5GB of daily data. Similarly, the Rs. 449 prepaid plan will be priced at Rs. 549, seeing an increase of Rs. 100. The Rs. 399 will now be priced at Rs. 479. This offers the same benefits as the Rs. 719 plan, but its validity is set for 56 days. As mentioned, the new tariffs will come into effect by November 26 on Airtel.in. All the changes in tariff can be seen in the table below:

Current Price (Rs. )

New Price (Rs. )

Validity

Benefits

79

99

28 Days

50 percent more talk time of Rs. 99, 200MB data. 1paise/sec voice tariff 

149

179

28 Days

Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/ day, 2GB data

219

265

28 days

Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/ day, 1GB/ day data

249

299

28 Days

Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/ day, 1.5GB/day data

298

359

28 Days

Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/ day, 2GB/ day data

379

455

84 Days

Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/ day,  6GB data

449

549

56 Days

Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/ day, 2GB/day data

598

719

84 Days

Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/ day, 1.5GB/day data

698

839

84 Days

Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/ day, 2GB/day data

1498

1799

365 Days

Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/ day, 24GB data

2498

2999

365 Days

Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/ day, 2GB/day data

48 (data pack)

58 (data pack)

NA

3GB data

98 (data pack)

118 (data pack)

NA

12GB data

251 (data pack)

301 (data pack)

NA

50GB data
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
