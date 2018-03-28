Airtel Rs. 65 Recharge Pack Offers 1GB 3G Data for 28 Days

Bharti Airtel has announced a new recharge pack worth Rs. 65 for select prepaid subscribers. Under the offer, the telecom service provider is providing 1GB of data that comes with 28 days of validity. Notably, the Rs. 65 prepaid pack does not offer 4G data, rather it is 1GB of 2G or 3G data for the entire validity period.

The Rs. 65 recharge plan is available only for select customers, reports TelecomTalk. Meanwhile, for users who wish to avail more data and higher speeds, Airtel is also offering a Rs. 98 recharge pack which gives 2GB of 4G/3G data for a validity period of 28 days. According to the report, select users will also get 5GB of data in the same Rs. 98 plan. Airtel prepaid subscribers can check if they are eligible for the offers, in the My Airtel app.

When to comes to offers close to Airtel's Rs 65 plan, Reliance Jio has two recharge packs. First is a Rs. 49 plan but that can only be availed by Jio Phone users. The plan offers 1GB data and unlimited voice calling for a validity period of 28 days. Next is a Rs. 98 recharge pack which offers 2GB 4G data and unlimited voice calling along with 300SMSes and complimentary Jio apps subscription for 28 days. However, Jio's offers a better option, since it provides 4G data as opposed to Airtel which offers 3G or 2G data.

Meanwhile, in an earlier Rs. 49 plan, Airtel offered 1GB of 3G/ 4G data with the validity of 1 day. As part of the company's continued tariff war against Reliance Jio, another new offer for Airtel VoLTE Beta testers provides 30GB of free data. Under the offer, users will be entitled to a total of 30GB free data that is divided across three legs - 10GB on downloading and enabling the VoLTE switch, 10GB on providing feedback after the 4th week, and the final 10GB on providing feedback after the 8th week.