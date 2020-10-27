Airtel Posts Highest-Ever Quarterly Revenue on Higher Tariffs, Data Usage

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel reported its highest ever quarterly consolidated revenue on Tuesday, driven by higher tariffs and a rise in data usage from a coronavirus-fuelled shift to remote working.

Indian telecom operators, grappling with low tariffs due to a price war that ensued after Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio entered the space, hiked prices last year as they were ordered to pay Rs. 92,000 crores in dues to the government.

That helped the company's quarterly consolidated revenue rise 22 percent to Rs. 25,785 crores.

Average revenue per user at India's second largest telecom operator rose to Rs. 162 for the quarter, from Rs. 128 a year earlier.

The company's 4G data customers rose by 14.4 million to 152.7 million for the quarter ended September 30.

Consolidated loss for the quarter ended September 30 came in at Rs. 763 crores, compared with a loss of Rs. 23,045 crores a year earlier.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

