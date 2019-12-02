Technology News
Airtel Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices, Offers Long-Term Tariffs Starting at Rs. 1,498

Airtel claims the updated prepaid plans represent tariff increases in the range of 50 paise per day to Rs. 2.85 per day.

Airtel Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices, Offers Long-Term Tariffs Starting at Rs. 1,498

Airtel has revised its range of prepaid plans to primarily compensate its losses over dues payment

Highlights
  • Rs. 129 Airtel prepaid plan has been updated to Rs. 148
  • Airtel has also revised Rs. 998 and Rs. 1,699 long-term prepaid plans
  • Vodafone Idea and Jio have also updated their prepaid plans

Bharti Airtel has announced its revised tariff plans for its prepaid services. The new move follows Vodafone Idea that announced its updated prepaid plans on Sunday, and while Jio has also announced a hike, it hasn't detailed its new tariffs. The revised Airtel prepaid plans will come into effect from Tuesday, December 3. These are priced between Rs. 19 and Rs. 2,398 and offer benefits such as unlimited voice calling support as well as bundled SMS messages and data allocation. Similar to Airtel and Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio also announced that it is set to increase its tariff by up to 40 percent through the new 'All-in-One' prepaid plans.

The updated prepaid plans represent tariff increases in the range of 50 paise per day to Rs. 2.85 per day, Airtel said through a press statement. The update doesn't bring any notable changes to benefits that the New Delhi-headquartered operator usually offers to its subscribers. This means that there will still be perks from Airtel Thanks as well as access to Wynk Music. There are antivirus protection and device protection bundles with most of the revised Airtel prepaid plans.

Airtel new prepaid plans

As per the latest revision, Airtel has updated some of the popular unlimited prepaid plans, including the Rs. 129, Rs. 169, Rs. 249, and Rs. 448. There are also updates to long-term prepaid plans such as the Rs. 998 and Rs. 1,699 that offer unlimited voice calls, data bundle, and SMS message benefits for as many as 365 days.

Airtel's revised portfolio has the Rs. 19 prepaid plan as the cheapest option to avail unlimited voice calling along with limited data benefits. The updated Rs. 19 Airtel prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling benefits, 150MB data, and 100 SMS messages per day for two days. The same plan has so far offered 200MB data allocation. Similarly, the Rs. 129 prepaid plan that was offering unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS messages per day, and 2GB data for 28 days has been revised to Rs. 148. The Rs. 249 prepaid plan has also been increased to Rs. 298.

Specifically for subscribers looking to avail long-term prepaid plans, Airtel has hiked the Rs. 998 prepaid plan to Rs. 1,498 with benefits such as unlimited voice calling, 3,600 SMS messages, and 24GB data allocation for 356 days. The Rs. 1,699 Airtel prepaid plan has also been increased to Rs. 2,398 with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1.5GB data on a daily basis for 365 days.

Old Plan Price (Rs.) Old Plan Validity (in days) Old Plan Benefits New Plan Price (Rs.) New Plan Validity (in days) New Plan Benefits
19 2 Unlimited Calling, 200MB Data 19 2 Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS, 150MB Data
35 28 Rs. 26.66 Talktime, 100MB Data 49 28 Rs. 38.52 Talktime, 100MB Data
65 28 Rs. 130 Talktime, 200MB Data 79 28 Rs. 63.95 Talktime, 200MB Data
129 28 Unlimited Calling, 300 SMS Messages, 2GB Data 148 28 Unlimited Calling, 300 SMS Messages, 2GB Data
169 or 199 28 Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS Messages/ Day, 1 GB/ Day 248 28 Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/ Day, 1.5GB/ Day
249 28 Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS Messages/ Day, 2GB/ Day 298 28 Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/ Day, 2GB/ Day
448 82 Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS Messages/ Day, 1.5GB/ Day 598 84 Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS Messages/ Day, 1.5GB/ Day
499 82 Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS Messages/ Day, 2GB/ Day 698 84 Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS Messages/ Day, 2GB/ Day
998 336 Unlimited Calling, 3600 SMS Messages, 12GB Data 1498 365 Unlimited Calling, 3600 SMS Messages, 24GB Data
1699 365 Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS Messages/ Day, 1.5GB/ Day 2398 365 Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS Messages/ Day, 1.5GB/ Day

 

To recall, Airtel followed Vodafone Idea and announced a hike in its prepaid tariffs last month. The two operators reported combined losses of Rs. 74,000 crores in the quarter ending September 2019.

Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced the revision in its prepaid plans that will also come into effect from Tuesday, just like the revised Airtel prepaid plans. The updated Vodafone plans will be available between Rs. 149 and Rs. 2,399.

Similar to Vodafone Idea and Airtel, Reliance Jio also announced its plans to increase its prepaid tariffs by up to 40 percent. The operator, however, claimed that it will offer up to 300 percent additional benefits through its revised prepaid plans. As we mentioned, Jio hasn't detailed the new tariffs yet.

Honor Smartphones
