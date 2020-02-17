Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Airtel Increases Price of Add On Connection for Postpaid Customers From Rs. 149 to Rs. 249: Reports

Airtel Increases Price of Add-On Connection for Postpaid Customers From Rs. 149 to Rs. 249: Reports

Airtel has already started notifying customers about the price hike for its add-on connection scheme.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 17 February 2020 15:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Increases Price of Add-On Connection for Postpaid Customers From Rs. 149 to Rs. 249: Reports

Airtel offers multiple postpaid plans with up to 4 family add-ons.

Highlights
  • Airtel has only increased the price of regular add-on to Rs. 249
  • The data-only add-on is reportedly priced at Rs. 99 as of now
  • Airtel’s price hike is now effective for its postpaid subscribers

Airtel introduced its add-on connection scheme for postpaid subscribers a while ago, allowing its customers to add a family connection to their existing plan without having to pay the full price for the second connection. Airtel has so far offered a regular add-on plan priced at Rs. 149, but the company has now reportedly upped its price. Following the price hike, Airtel's regular add-on plan is now available at Rs. 249 for postpaid customers. It appears that the updated price is now live for Airtel customers India.

As per a TelecomTalk report, eligible Airtel postpaid customers are now being notified about the price hike on the add-on connection scheme. We have also come across a Twitter post which corroborates the price hike, thanks to the accompanying screenshot of the SMS message notification Airtel has been sending to eligible users. We've reached out to Airtel for confirmation regarding the price hike.

In case you are not familiar with the Airtel add-on plan structure for postpaid subscribers, here's how it works. After enabling the postpaid service on one number, an Airtel customer can add a family member or friend to their existing plan, but at a lower price. For example, if the main customer has opted for the Rs. 499 monthly plan, they will only have to pay Rs. 249 for the add-on connection, instead of the full Rs. 499 monthly charge for the second connection. Earlier, Airtel's add-on plan for postpaid subscribers was priced at Rs. 149, but now, it has been increased to Rs. 249. It must be noted that Airtel also offers a data-only add-on as well priced at Rs. 99.

Airtel currently offers multiple postpaid plans free add-on connection facility as well. The Rs. 749 postpaid plan offers 1 regular and 1 data add-on for free, while the Rs. 999 monthly plan offers 3 regular and a 1 data add-on without any additional charges. You can check more details on the Airtel website here.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Microsoft Opens Third India Development Centre, in Noida
Realme C3s Bluetooth SIG Listing Tips Triple Rear Camera Setup, MediaTek Helio X20 SoC

Related Stories

Airtel Increases Price of Add-On Connection for Postpaid Customers From Rs. 149 to Rs. 249: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  3. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  5. 2,000 Free iPhones Given to Passengers Aboard Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship
  6. First Look at the Samsung Galaxy A70e Leaked via Renders
  7. iQoo 3 Tops AnTuTu Charts With Highest Ever Tally of 597583 Points
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Put Through Durability Test With Unimpressive Results
  9. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Reportedly Spotted in a Retail Store in India
  10. Apple Dominates Indian Smartphone Market Premium Segment in Q4: IDC
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Price of Add-On Connection for Postpaid Customers From Rs. 149 to Rs. 249: Reports
  2. Microsoft Opens Third India Development Centre, in Noida
  3. Twitter Is Down for Some Users - You Are Not Alone
  4. Anker Soundcore Icon Mini Portable Wireless Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,999
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped to Start at Rs. 15,999
  6. Oppo Find X2 Leak Tips 30W Wireless Charging, Reverse Wireless Charging Support
  7. 5G iPhone 2020 Model May Feature a Custom Antenna Design From Apple, Report Claims
  8. Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India at Rs. 1,399
  9. Microsoft Windows 10 Security Update Pulled After Issues Affected Devices
  10. Airtel Pays Rs. 10,000 Crores to Government Towards AGR Dues
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.