Airtel introduced its add-on connection scheme for postpaid subscribers a while ago, allowing its customers to add a family connection to their existing plan without having to pay the full price for the second connection. Airtel has so far offered a regular add-on plan priced at Rs. 149, but the company has now reportedly upped its price. Following the price hike, Airtel's regular add-on plan is now available at Rs. 249 for postpaid customers. It appears that the updated price is now live for Airtel customers India.

As per a TelecomTalk report, eligible Airtel postpaid customers are now being notified about the price hike on the add-on connection scheme. We have also come across a Twitter post which corroborates the price hike, thanks to the accompanying screenshot of the SMS message notification Airtel has been sending to eligible users. We've reached out to Airtel for confirmation regarding the price hike.

In case you are not familiar with the Airtel add-on plan structure for postpaid subscribers, here's how it works. After enabling the postpaid service on one number, an Airtel customer can add a family member or friend to their existing plan, but at a lower price. For example, if the main customer has opted for the Rs. 499 monthly plan, they will only have to pay Rs. 249 for the add-on connection, instead of the full Rs. 499 monthly charge for the second connection. Earlier, Airtel's add-on plan for postpaid subscribers was priced at Rs. 149, but now, it has been increased to Rs. 249. It must be noted that Airtel also offers a data-only add-on as well priced at Rs. 99.

Airtel currently offers multiple postpaid plans free add-on connection facility as well. The Rs. 749 postpaid plan offers 1 regular and 1 data add-on for free, while the Rs. 999 monthly plan offers 3 regular and a 1 data add-on without any additional charges. You can check more details on the Airtel website here.

