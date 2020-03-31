Technology News
Airtel Extends Validity of Over 80 Million ‘Low-Income’ Prepaid Users, Also Provides Rs. 10 Talk Time

Airtel hopes to help customers who can’t go online to recharge their prepaid accounts.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 March 2020 16:13 IST
Airtel is bringing the benefits 80 million eligible prepaid customers

Highlights
  • Airtel has announced a programme to support ‘low-income’ prepaid users
  • The users are selected on the basis of ARPU
  • Airtel parent Bharti Enterprises has announced Rs. 100 crore contribution

Airtel has announced that it has extended the service validity of over 80 million “low-income” prepaid customers until April 17. This will help these subscribers remain connected through their Airtel mobile numbers even after the validity of their prepaid plan is exhausted. The telecom operator says it is using average revenue per user (ARPU) as the criteria to identify “low-income” prepaid subscribers. Additionally, Airtel has mentioned that it will credit an additional Rs. 10 of talk time in the prepaid accounts of all the 80 million prepaid customers to help them during the nationwide lockdown that the government imposed last week.

“These special measures will particularly benefit migrant workers and daily wage earners who may have been impacted due to the nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19,” Airtel said in the statement. “All other customers on Airtel's network are already recharging their accounts using online platforms.”

The Rs. 10 talk time offered by Airtel can be used for making important voice calls or sending SMS messages during the lockdown and the coronavirus outbreak. Furthermore, the programme to extend the validity and provide additional talk time will be available to all “low-income” prepaid users.

When reached out to get clarity on the eligibility criteria for selecting potential users, Airtel confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it is on the basis of low average revenue per user (ARPU). The operator, however, didn't provide any details about how much ARPU it is considering for the benefits.

Vodafone Idea has also followed Airtel and announced the validity extension until April 17 for its over 100 million feature phone prepaid customers.

On Tuesday, Airtel parent company Bharti Enterprises also announced its promise to contribute a sum of over Rs. 100 crores to support India's fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. The fund will be given jointly by Bharti Enterprises and its companies including Airtel and Bharti Infratel.

Further reading: Bharti Airtel, Airtel, Coronavirus, COVID 19, lockdown
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
