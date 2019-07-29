Technology News
loading

Airtel Reduces Incoming Call Validity to 7 Days After Expiry of Prepaid Plan

Airtel removed lifetime free incoming calls plan in October last year to increase ARPUs.

By | Updated: 29 July 2019 12:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Reduces Incoming Call Validity to 7 Days After Expiry of Prepaid Plan

Airtel is coming down heavily on inactive connections

Highlights
  • Airtel’s earlier incoming call validity after expiry was 15 days
  • Now, that validity has been reduced to 7 days for prepaid users
  • Airtel looks to increase its ARPU with this, to compete well with Jio

Airtel has reduced the incoming voice call validity for Airtel prepaid users without an active plan. The validity was earlier 15 days, but it has now been reduced to seven days, according to a report. Airtel brought an end to lifetime free incoming calls plan last year and replaced some of its existing recharge options with 'minimum ARPU' packs, calling them ‘Smart Recharges'. Several telecom operators are taking this step to improve their Average Revenue Per User (ARPUs) and reduce the liability of non-paying subscribers from their subscriber base.

Telecom Talk reports that Airtel has revised its incoming voice call validity for prepaid users without an active plan. If a prepaid user's plan has expired, Airtel earlier allowed the user to get incoming calls for 15 days from expiry, after which incoming calls were barred till the user recharges to a plan. Now, that limit has been reduced to seven days, the report states. If an Airtel user fails to recharge upon expiry of validity, and is not on any active plan, outgoing calls would immediately be barred and the income calls will stop after seven days.

To offer some solace to users benefitting from the lifetime free incoming calls plan, Airtel has introduced a slew of Smart Recharge plans since last year that allow users to make voice calls and receive incoming calls as well. These plans are priced from as low as Rs. 23 and go up to Rs. 245. The Rs. 23, Rs 35, and Rs. 65 prepaid plans offer 28 days validity, while the Rs. 145 plan offers 42 days validity, and the Rs. 245 plan offers 84 days validity.

These plans come with minimum benefits, focussing more on validity; and the subscribers will have to pay additional money if they want more data, talk time etc. A recent report suggests that Airtel could lose up to 70 million subscribers in its ongoing battle to raise its average revenue per user (ARPU) ever since the entry of Reliance Jio. Airtel is facing a rapid decline in its ARPU due to a large number of inactive connections, and this new reduced seven days incoming calls validity after expiry looks to enforce subscribers to recharge and help maintain ARPU.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, AIrtel Prepaid
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Synology DiskStation DS1019+ Review
Fortnite Season 10 Teaser Hints at the Return of the Dusty Depot
Honor Smartphones
Airtel Reduces Incoming Call Validity to 7 Days After Expiry of Prepaid Plan
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 16-Year-Old 'Bugha' Wins $3 Million Fortnite World Cup Solo Prize
  2. Jio GigaFiber Launch Date, Netflix's Mobile Only Plan, More News This Week
  3. All Three New iPhone Models in 2020 Will Support 5G: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Vivo Z1 Pro Now on Open Sale in India
  5. Poco F1 128GB, 256GB Variants Receive Discount, Other Offers on Mi.com
  6. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System to Enable Same Account on 2 Devices: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Reservations Kick Off Along With Trade-in Options
  8. Jio Saarthi Digital Assistant: What Is It and How to Use
  9. The Lion King’s Weekend Box Office Helps Disney to a Record Year
  10. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price and Release Date Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Z5 Surfaces Online in Hand-on Images Ahead of July 31 Launch: Report
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 on Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  3. Five or More Hours of Smartphone Usage per Day May Increase Obesity: Study
  4. Grab Says to Invest $2 Billion in Indonesia Using Funds From SoftBank
  5. Fortnite Season 10 Teaser Hints at the Return of the Dusty Depot
  6. Airtel Reduces Incoming Call Validity to 7 Days After Expiry of Prepaid Plan
  7. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series Creative Team Includes Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad Producers, Oscar Winners
  8. Poco Days Sale: Poco F1 128GB, 256GB Variants Receive Discount, Other Offers on Mi.com
  9. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  10. All 2020 iPhone Models Will Support 5G Networks: Ming-Chi Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.