Alongside other benefits, Airtel prepaid users subscribing to packs of Rs. 199 or higher value will reportedly get one-year free subscription of Norton Mobile Security. The subscription includes anti-phishing Web protection, call and text blocker, malware protection, privacy advisor, remote locate, anti-theft, safe browsing, and more. The telco also recently launched its Rs. 248 First Recharge Plan to include that offers data benefits of 1.4GB per day, unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, as well as 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days.

Telecom Talk reports that all prepaid users who recharge for Rs. 199 or more are eligible to redeem one-year free subscription of Norton Mobile Security. These eligible users can redeem the offer by going to the My Airtel app or the Airtel website after logging in. Users will need to follow instructions to get the one-year membership, and also install the Norton Mobile Security app.

Norton Mobile Security provides antivirus security, and secures the phone against phishy and risky apps. It also helps in lost or stolen phone recovery, and safeguards the users' online privacy. The antivirus software helps in contact information restoration in the event the user happens to lose all data.

As mentioned, Airtel recently launched its new Rs. 248 prepaid recharge for new subscribers. It replaced the Rs. 229 FRC, and the new plan includes data benefits of 1.4GB per day, unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, as well as 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days.

With benefits similar to the Rs. 248 recharge plan, Airtel reportedly has the Rs. 495 FRC plan as well that is valid for 84 days. Airtel is also said to have a Rs. 76 FRC plan for first-time users. The plan brings voice calls at 60 paise per minute and includes 100MB of 2G/ 3G/ 4G data. Similar to the Rs. 248 recharge plan, the Rs. 76 FRC option also has 28 days validity. There's also a Rs. 178 FRC plan with unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1GB of data for 28 days.