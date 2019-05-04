Bharti Airtel has revised its various postpaid plans to attract new subscribers. The telco has discontinued its cheapest, Rs. 399 postpaid plan and replaced it with the Rs. 499 plan. Similarly, Rs. 999 Airtel postpaid plan has been upgraded for a total of five connections along with benefits such as a 150GB data and unlimited voice calling benefits. Airtel has also revised the Rs. 1,599 plan with unlimited data and voice calling. The Airtel postpaid plans also come with a free subscription to Amazon Prime, Netflix, and ZEE5.

Among other changes, Airtel has listed on its website that it now offers the Rs. 499 plan as the cheapest option for postpaid subscribers. The plan also includes 75GB of 3G/ 4G data along with data rollover option. Further, it comes with unlimited local and STD calls as well as 100 SMS messages per day. The plan also includes Airtel Thanks benefits that bring three months of Netflix subscription, one year of Amazon Prime subscription, ZEE5 subscription, and Airtel TV Premium. Moreover, it carries a handset protection service.

If you don't want to opt for the Rs. 499 plan, the Rs. 749 Airtel postpaid plan for three connections, including two regular connections and one data add-on, is the next cheapest option in the updated bouquet. The plan brings 125GB data, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, as well as 100 SMS messages per day. Similarly, there are Airtel Thanks benefits that enable a free add-on connection, three months of Netflix and one year of Amazon Prime subscriptions. There are also ZEE5, Airtel TV Premium, and handset protection.

Airtel also has a Rs. 999 postpaid plan for four regular and one data add-on connections along with 150GB data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. The plan also brings Airtel Thanks benefits such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, and ZEE5 subscriptions and handset protection -- identical to what are available through the Rs. 749 plan.

Airtel is offering various benefits through its postpaid plans to take on the competition

The updated postpaid plan lineup has the Rs. 1,599 as the most premium monthly offering for two regular connections. The plan has unlimited data access for the entire billing cycle of a month along with data rollover. Also, there are unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and Airtel Thanks benefits. The Airtel Thanks benefits include a free add-on connection, three months of Netflix subscription, and one year of Amazon Prime subscription as well as access to ZEE5 and Airtel TV Premium. The plan also offers handset protection.

Telecom Talk first reported the update. We were able to see the changes through the Airtel.in portal at the time of filing this story.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.