Airtel on Thursday revised its postpaid plan portfolio for both retail and corporate customers. The revision upgrades the Rs. 999 retail Airtel postpaid plan with better data benefits, while corporate customers have now been provided with postpaid plans starting at Rs. 299. Alongside revising the postpaid plans for its retail and corporate subscribers, the telco has discontinued its Rs. 749 Family postpaid plan. The latest developments from Airtel comes just weeks after it brought the Airtel Black programme to let subscribers combine their postpaid, direct-to-home (DTH), and fibre services under one single bill.

As per the latest revision, the Rs. 999 Family postpaid plan for retail customers now bundles up to 210GB of data access for a total of three connections (one primary and two add-ons). While the primary connection will get the same 150GB data that was provided earlier as well, the two add-on connections will get 30GB data each. This is unlike the previous allocation in which each add-on connection was given 10GB data. The plan was, however, earlier given with three add-on connections that has now been reduced to two.

In addition to the changes made to the Rs. 999 postpaid plan, Airtel has discontinued the Rs. 749 Family postpaid plan that offered 125GB data for a primary connection and 10GB data for an add-on one.

Airtel has also revised the Rs. 1,599 postpaid plan with unlimited data benefit and an international roaming pack. It is available for two connections. The data speed drops to 128Kbps after exceeding the 500GB limit.

Alongside the plan revisions, Airtel has updated the add-on connection price to Rs. 299 from Rs. 249. It, however, brings 30GB data, up from 10GB, alongside unlimited voice calling and Airtel Thanks benefits.

Airtel also has Rs. 399 and Rs. 499 postpaid plans that remain the same as before. The Rs. 399 Airtel postpaid plan offers 40GB data, whereas the Rs. 499 plan comes with 75GB data. The operator also offers unlimited voice calls with all its postpaid plans.

For corporate customers, Airtel has brought the Rs. 299 plan with 30GB data, Rs. 349 plan with 60GB data, and Rs. 499 plan with 100GB data. The operator also has the Rs. 1,599 corporate postpaid plan with 500GB data.

All eligible Airtel corporate customers will be migrated to the new plans, as applicable from their subsequent billing cycles, the operator said in a press statement.

Earlier this month, Airtel brought the Airtel Black programme to let customers combine their postpaid, DTH, and fibre services under one bill. It also introduced a pre-structured Airtel Black fixed plan that starts from Rs. 998.