Technology News
loading

Airtel Revises Postpaid Plans With More Data Benefits, Brings New Corporate Plans

Airtel Family Rs. 999 postpaid plan has been updated with up to 210GB of data access for a total of three connections.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 July 2021 16:46 IST
Airtel Revises Postpaid Plans With More Data Benefits, Brings New Corporate Plans

Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel is offering unlimited voice calls with its postpaid plans

Highlights
  • Airtel has revised its postpaid plans for retail and corporate customers
  • The telco has discontinued the Rs. 749 postpaid plan
  • Airtel’s corporate postpaid plan portfolio starts at Rs. 299

Airtel on Thursday revised its postpaid plan portfolio for both retail and corporate customers. The revision upgrades the Rs. 999 retail Airtel postpaid plan with better data benefits, while corporate customers have now been provided with postpaid plans starting at Rs. 299. Alongside revising the postpaid plans for its retail and corporate subscribers, the telco has discontinued its Rs. 749 Family postpaid plan. The latest developments from Airtel comes just weeks after it brought the Airtel Black programme to let subscribers combine their postpaid, direct-to-home (DTH), and fibre services under one single bill.

As per the latest revision, the Rs. 999 Family postpaid plan for retail customers now bundles up to 210GB of data access for a total of three connections (one primary and two add-ons). While the primary connection will get the same 150GB data that was provided earlier as well, the two add-on connections will get 30GB data each. This is unlike the previous allocation in which each add-on connection was given 10GB data. The plan was, however, earlier given with three add-on connections that has now been reduced to two.

In addition to the changes made to the Rs. 999 postpaid plan, Airtel has discontinued the Rs. 749 Family postpaid plan that offered 125GB data for a primary connection and 10GB data for an add-on one.

Airtel has also revised the Rs. 1,599 postpaid plan with unlimited data benefit and an international roaming pack. It is available for two connections. The data speed drops to 128Kbps after exceeding the 500GB limit.

Alongside the plan revisions, Airtel has updated the add-on connection price to Rs. 299 from Rs. 249. It, however, brings 30GB data, up from 10GB, alongside unlimited voice calling and Airtel Thanks benefits.

Airtel also has Rs. 399 and Rs. 499 postpaid plans that remain the same as before. The Rs. 399 Airtel postpaid plan offers 40GB data, whereas the Rs. 499 plan comes with 75GB data. The operator also offers unlimited voice calls with all its postpaid plans.

For corporate customers, Airtel has brought the Rs. 299 plan with 30GB data, Rs. 349 plan with 60GB data, and Rs. 499 plan with 100GB data. The operator also has the Rs. 1,599 corporate postpaid plan with 500GB data.

All eligible Airtel corporate customers will be migrated to the new plans, as applicable from their subsequent billing cycles, the operator said in a press statement.

Earlier this month, Airtel brought the Airtel Black programme to let customers combine their postpaid, DTH, and fibre services under one bill. It also introduced a pre-structured Airtel Black fixed plan that starts from Rs. 998.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel Postpaid Plan, Airtel Postpaid, Rs 999 Airtel Postpaid Plan, Airtel Corporate Postpaid Plan, Airtel, Bharti Airtel
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Fire-Boltt Agni Smartwatch With SpO2 Tracking, Menstrual Reminders Launched in India

Related Stories

Airtel Revises Postpaid Plans With More Data Benefits, Brings New Corporate Plans
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Revises Postpaid Plans for Retail, Corporate Customers
  2. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Clubhouse Is Now Open for Everyone on iOS and Android
  4. 'Dogecoin Millionaire' Continues to Buy the Dip Despite Losing Value
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Everything You Need to Know
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 Red Colour Option Leaks Ahead of India Launch
  8. How DotPe Plans to Disrupt the Duopoly of Zomato and Swiggy
  9. Ola Electric Scooter Teased to Launch in 10 Different Colours
  10. Konami’s PES Is Now Free-to-Play eFootball With Full Crossplay Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Accused of Concealing Facts in Deal for Future Group Unit by CCI
  2. Anansi Boys Set at Amazon Prime Video With Neil Gaiman as Writer, Co-Showrunner
  3. Airtel Revises Postpaid Plans With More Data Benefits, Brings New Corporate Plans
  4. Fire-Boltt Agni Smartwatch With SpO2 Tracking, Menstrual Reminders Launched in India
  5. TCL 10 Tab Max 4G/ Wi-Fi, TCL Tab 10 4G FHD, TCL Tab 10s (Wi-Fi) Tablets Launched in India
  6. Sennheiser IE 100 Pro In-Ear Monitors With Bluetooth Connector Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 9,900
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51 Getting July 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
  8. WhatsApp Privacy Policy: No Urgency on Pleas as Data Won't Be Transferred to Facebook, Says Delhi High Court
  9. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Trailer Shifts Focus to Geralt’s Mentor Vesemir
  10. India's Smartphone Sales Fell 13 Percent During Second COVID-19 Wave: Canalys
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com