Airtel Offers ‘Priority 4G Network’ With Faster Speeds, Preferential Service for Platinum Customers

Airtel has designated all its postpaid mobile customers on the Rs. 499 and above plans as Platinum.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 July 2020 13:16 IST
Airtel has taken its preferential service move apparently to compete against Vodafone’s RedX plan

Highlights
  • Airtel has announced a preferential customer service
  • Airtel Thanks app already has distinct interface for Platinum plan users
  • Airtel is claimed to offer “red carpet” customer care service

Bharti Airtel has announced ‘Priority 4G Network' for its Platinum mobile customers. This means that the telco will offer faster 4G connectivity specifically for its users who are on a plan that is designated as Platinum. Alongside the faster data speeds, Platinum customers on the Airtel network are promised to receive preferential care with “red carpet” customer care service. The telco is already offering a distinct interface to its Platinum users on the Airtel Thanks app. However, the new move seems to take on Vodafone Idea that has its RedX plan to offer prioritised services to select customers.

Airtel has designated all its postpaid mobile customers on the Rs. 499 and above plans as Platinum. These customers are now entitled to receive faster 4G data speeds and dedicated customer care with a preferential service at Airtel's call centres and retail stores. The telco claimed that all its call centres and retail stores have dedicated staff to attend Platinum customers on priority and cut down on waiting time.

In addition to premium services, Airtel is offering home delivery of the ‘Priority 4G SIM' to customers opting for one of its Platinum plans.

“It has been our endeavour to offer a differentiated service experience to our Platinum mobile customers as part of the Airtel Thanks program,” said Shashwat Sharma, CMO – Bharti Airtel, in a statement. “And that's where we will deliver that ‘extra' service experience to them, including faster speeds by giving them preference on our 4G network, while continuing to serve each of our 280 million customers with the same passion.”

The new development could help Airtel increase its average revenue per user (ARPU) as the preferential treatment is likely to encourage some consumers to move to a Platinum plan. Also, it would give a tough fight to Vodafone Idea that has been offering the RedX plan with up to 50 percent faster data speeds than regular plans. The Vodafone RedX plan was launched at Rs. 999 in November, though it recently got a revision and is available at Rs. 1,099.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Airtel Platinum, Bharti Airtel, Airtel, Airtel Priority 4G Network
