Airtel Platinum and Gold members get telecom benefits like subscriptions to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5, Wynk Music, and more.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 April 2021 18:16 IST
Apollo Circle benefits include 15 percent discount on consultations

Highlights
  • Airtel Platinum and Gold members get access to OTT services
  • Apollo Circle brings healthcare benefits
  • Airtel Platinum members get 12 months of Apollo Circle membership

Airtel and Apollo 24/7 have partnered to bring Airtel Platinum and Gold customers healthcare benefits of Apollo Circle. Apollo Circle is a membership plan that includes benefits such as priority access to Apollo services, discounts, cashbacks, and more. This membership will be granted free-of-cost to Airtel Platinum and Gold customers under Airtel Thanks customer programme. These subscriptions also come with benefits like subscriptions to various OTT services, device protection, e-books, and much more.

The Airtel Thanks programme was initiated in 2018 and relaunched in May 2019 with three tiers – Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Now, Airtel Platinum and Gold customers will get a complimentary membership to Apollo Circle – Apollo 24/7's subscription plan that brings benefits like emergency doctor-on-call, discounts on doctor consultations, cashback on medicines, and diagnostics. Airtel Platinum members will get a 12-month membership to Apollo Circle while Airtel Gold members will get a membership of 3 months.

Airtel customers with eligible subscription plans can get virtual consultations with top doctors and specialists from Apollo, online test booking with home sample collection, home delivery of medicines with cashback offers, and exclusive access to UR Life wellness-oriented platform. The Apollo Circle membership includes 15 percent discount on doctor consultations, up to 15 percent savings on medicines with free delivery, up to 60 percent discount on doorstep diagnostics, Apollo ProHealth Access, Apollo Diabetes Management Program, and more.

To avail complimentary Apollo Circle membership, eligible Airtel customers will need to:

  1. Head to the Airtel Thanks app and look for the Discover Thanks section.
  2. Tap on Apollo Circle benefit.
  3. Agree to share details and select Buy Now.
  4. You will be asked for some information like first name, last name, email ID, etc.
  5. After entering the information, select Activate.
  6. You will then see Manage or Visit Now option. Selecting Visit Now will take you to the Apollo 24/7 app (will need to be download if not installed already).

Vineet Washington
