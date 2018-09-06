NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Airtel Payments Bank Users Can Now Use Card Less Cash Withdrawal at ATMs Across India: Here's How

Airtel Payments Bank Users Can Now Use Card-Less Cash Withdrawal at ATMs Across India: Here's How

, 06 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Payments Bank Users Can Now Use Card-Less Cash Withdrawal at ATMs Across India: Here's How

This service currently works across 20,000 ATMs across India

Highlights

  • Airtel Payments Bank now allows ATM card-less cash withdrawals
  • IIt has partnered with Empays to enable 100,000 ATMs with this facility
  • First two transactions are free, after which Rs. 25 will be charged

Airtel has introduced a new way for Airtel Payments Bank users to withdraw cash from ATMs, without the need for a physical debit or credit card. The telecom operator has partnered with Empays to enable Instant Money Transfer (IMT) for its account holders that will help them withdraw cash at over 20,000 ATMs across the country, all without using a debit or credit card. This new service is available to both smartphone and feature phone users through USSD (*400#) and MyAirtel app.

Using Empays IMT card-less cash technology, Airtel Payment Bank's saving account holders can withdraw cash from ATMs or send money to an intended recipient for ATM cash withdrawal. Users must head to an IMT-enabled ATM in their area, generate a cash withdrawal request through USSD or the MyAirtel app. At the ATM, you must go through the following steps when using the My Airtel app. Enter the mobile number > Enter the sender code (received on SMS) > Enter the OTP > Select 1 'ATM self-withdrawal' > Enter the IMT amount > Cash dispensed. When using USSD, the user must dial 4002# from their registered mobile number. At the IMT-enabled ATM, the user must then go through the following process - Select 1 'cardless cash withdrawal' > Select 1 'ATM self-withdrawal' > Enter the IMT Amount > Enter mPIN > Cash dispensed.

Airtel notes that the first two self-withdrawal transactions will be free, but after that a transaction fee of Rs. 25 will be charged. Furthermore, currently only 20,000 ATMs have this service, but Airtel this number will expand to over 100,000 ATMs by the end of this year.

Commenting on the launch, Anubrata Biswas, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, said in a statement, "We believe in digital India. We are making this a reality by providing innovative digital solutions that enhance banking. Our tie-up with Empays is an important step that enables our customers to realize digital, phone based cash withdrawals at over 100,000 ATMs, through either USSD or the MyAirtel App. We will accelerate such steps to make digital banking with Airtel Payments Bank simple and easy."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Payments Bank
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Kolkata Leads 4G Coverage in India, Emerges as Only Telecom Circle to Cross 90 Percent: OpenSignal
AI Camera Phones
Airtel Payments Bank Users Can Now Use Card-Less Cash Withdrawal at ATMs Across India: Here's How
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. MIUI 10 Coming 'Soon' to Redmi 6 Series, Global Beta ROM 8.9.6 Released
  2. iPhone Xs Max Said to Be 'Likely' Name for 6.5-inch Model, Prices Leaked
  3. OnePlus 6T Leak Hints at Waterdrop Notch, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  4. Vivo V11 Pro With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India
  5. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro With AI Face Unlock Launched in India
  6. Nokia 9 Image Leak Tips a Crazy Camera Setup at the Back
  7. Moto G6 Plus India Launch Set for September 10
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro First Impressions
  9. Uber Says Its Air Taxi Can Cut Travel Time in Mumbai by 90 Percent
  10. Xiaomi Poco F1 Update Brings Camera Optimisations, AOSP Buttons
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.