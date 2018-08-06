NDTV Gadgets360.com

Airtel Partners Telecom Egypt for Global Submarine Cable Systems

, 06 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Partners Telecom Egypt for Global Submarine Cable Systems

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Egyptian operator Telecom Egypt (TE), which would allow Airtel to use the Middle East North Africa (MENA) Submarine Cable and TE North cable systems.

The partnership would help Airtel to serve the growing demand for data services, particularly in markets across South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, the company said in a statement.

"The partnership grants Airtel the right to use fibre pairs of MENA Cable from Egypt to India with access to Saudi Arabia and Oman, and other fibre pairs from Egypt towards Italy," it said.

Airtel would also take "large capacities on a long-term basis on two new cable systems (SMW5 and AAE1)" and get the right to use a fibre pair from Egypt to France on TE North cable systems along with capacities on SMW-5 and AAE-1 cable systems.

Commenting on the partnership, Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business said, "The partnership including MENA Cable and TE's network will be a good addition to our global network portfolio and provide us with a high quality and diversified new route to Western Europe and the rest of the world."

"In particular, it will provide impetus to India's emergence as a major regional Internet hub serving customers across Saarc region, with seamless global connectivity," he added.

As per the statement, Telecom Egypt's global network was built by investments in international submarine cable systems, namely: TE North, ALETAR, SEA-ME-WE-3, SEA-ME-WE-4, SEA-ME-WE-5, IMEWE, EIG, and AAE-1.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Egypt, Telecom Egypt
DoT Seeks Views on Blocking Apps Like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram in Specific Situations
Fortnite Mobile for Android Exclusive to Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4: Report
Vivo Nex
Airtel Partners Telecom Egypt for Global Submarine Cable Systems
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Takes on Amazon With 'The Big Freedom Sale' From August 10
  2. Honor Play With GPU Turbo, Up to 6GB RAM, Display Notch Launched in India
  3. WhatsApp on Android Will Finally Get a Feature iPhone Already Has
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Retail Box Tips Specifications, Price Also Leaked
  5. Vivo V9, Vivo Nex at Rs. 1,947 in Vivo Freedom Carnival Flash Sales
  6. Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) to Go on Sale Today in India for the First Time
  7. Moto Z3 With 5G Moto Mod, Snapdragon 835 Launched
  8. Honor Play India Launch Event: Highlights
  9. OnePlus 6's Next Update to Fix Display Flickering Issue
  10. Google Takes the Blame for UIDAI Number Showing Up in People's Phonebooks
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.