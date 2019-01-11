To combat Reliance Jio GigaFiber competition, Airtel has revised its broadband plans to offer bonus data to its subscribers in select circles. The network provider is offering as much as 1TB bonus data, which will be valid till March 31 this year. The bonus data is provided on broadband plans priced at Rs. 799 and above, and it's offered in most of the cities where Airtel offers its V-Fiber services.

The Rs. 799 Airtel broadband plan offers 500GB of bonus data to its subscribers. The plan originally entails 100GB FUP monthly data with 40Mbps seed. Similarly, the Rs. 999 broadband plan, which entails 250GB monthly data FUP with 100Mbps speeds, offers 1000GB of bonus data to its subscribers.

The Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 1,999 broadband plans also offer 1000GB or 1TB of bonus data to subscribers. The Rs. 1,299 plan offers 500GB FUP data at 100Mbps speeds, and the Rs. 1,999 broadband plan offers unlimited FUP at 100Mbps speeds. Except for the Rs. 799 plan, the other three plans offer data rollover, free Netflix, and free Amazon Prime subscription as well.

As mentioned, this bonus data is only offered to users in cities where Airtel V-Fiber service is live. It is not available in Hyderabad, as Airtel has withdrawn the FUP limit in Hyderabad last year. The plans mentioned above, are of the Delhi circle, and the prices of the broadband plans differ in different circles. However, all plans priced above Rs. 799 should have the bonus data offer reflecting. Check on the Airtel broadband website, to see which cities are eligible for the bonus data, and all the plans on which you can get the additional free data. The revision was first reported by TelecomTalk.

These revisions by Airtel are done to combat the stiff upcoming competition from Jio GigaFiber. While Jio GigaFiber was officially unveiled last year, the service is yet to see wider roll-out. The service is still in a soft launch phase with the company gauging user interest based on locations via registrations. It is expected that Jio will finally open the flood gates in March next year with the full launch. To remind you, GigaFiber is the company's broadband service with up to 1Gbps speed and the company aims to connect up to 50 million homes in 1100 cities with GigaFiber over the coming years.

