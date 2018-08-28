NDTV Gadgets360.com

Airtel Offers 3-Month Netflix Access on Select Postpaid, Broadband Plans

28 August 2018
Airtel Offers 3-Month Netflix Access on Select Postpaid, Broadband Plans

Airtel postpaid users can now pay for Netflix subscription with their monthly bills

Highlights

  • Airtel partners with Netflix to offer three-months free access
  • Only select plan users will get this benefit
  • Other users can pay for Netflix subscription with their Airtel bill

Airtel postpaid users will soon be able to access Netflix content through the Airtel TV and MyAirtel apps. The telecom operator has partnered with Netflix to introduce new content consumption benefits for its postpaid and V-Fiber Home Broadband plan subscribers. Airtel users will now be able to sign up to Netflix through the two apps and pay for its subscription using their Airtel bill. Furthermore, customers on eligible Airtel plans will receive three months of free Netflix access through the Airtel TV app and the MyAirtel app as well. The operator already has a partnership with Netflix rivals Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar.

Airtel is offering this 3-month free access to Netflix to postpaid and home broadband users on select plans. The company says that the details of eligibility will be announced in the coming weeks. Subscribers of these eligible plans will get to access Netflix for three months through the Airtel TV app and MyAirtel app. If you're not a part of the select plans, you can upgrade to those plans to avail three months Netflix access. All those not on the plan can also sign up for Netflix, and pay for its monthly subscription through the Airtel bill. The telco states that Netflix content can be accessed on the apps through a dedicated row on the Airtel TV app. All those subscribers who get three-month free access will have to later pay for subscription, after the complimentary access period is over.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said in a statement, "Partnerships are at the core of Airtel's DNA and we are delighted to expand our strategic relationship with Netflix. Affordable high speed data services and growing smart devices have created a massive opportunity, perhaps one of the biggest in the world, for the uptake of content - both local and global. We look forward to working closely with Netflix to leverage this huge potential and continue delighting customers with some amazing offerings."

Bill Holmes, Global Head of Business Development for Netflix said in a statement, "We are delighted to expand our partnership with Airtel and combine the latest technologies and the best of entertainment. Be it Sacred Games, Ghoul or Stranger Things, more and more fans are watching on mobile so we're bringing together Netflix's award-winning TV shows and movies with Airtel's amazing mobile and broadband networks. Airtel customers will enjoy the simplicity of one monthly bill for their Netflix subscription and Airtel postpaid/home broadband bill."

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Netflix
Airtel Offers 3-Month Netflix Access on Select Postpaid, Broadband Plans
