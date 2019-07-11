Airtel Now Offering Free Shaw Academy Courses to Platinum Customers

Airtel on Wednesday said it has partnered with edu-tech platform Shaw Academy to offer free access to online courses to its customers.

"As part of the fast expanding range of exciting benefits under its refreshed #AirtelThanks programme, Bharti Airtel has now partnered with Irish and India based global EdTech, Shaw Academy to offer popular online courses to its mobile customers," Airtel said in a statement.

"Airtel Platinum customers will get free access to one-year courses worth Rs. 6,000 as part of their plan benefits," it added.

Shaw Academy offers courses focused on developing practical skills and subjects including music, photography, language, fitness, financial trading among others.

Airtel late last month extended its Airtel Thanks customer rewards programme by announcing that customers will now get exclusive benefits on their ‘V-Fiber' home broadband connection. With this move, all the customers who have an Airtel ‘V-Fiber' home broadband plan with a rental of Rs. 1,099 or above, will now get a host of select benefits as a part of the refreshed #AirtelThanks program. The benefits include subscriptions Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Airtel TV.

Earlier in June, Airtel had announced free Hello Tunes for prepaid and postpaid mobile subscribers as part of its AirtelThanks rewards programme, for plans of Rs. 129 and above.

Written with inputs from IANS