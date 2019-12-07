AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Airtel has announced that it is lifting the FUP cap on voice calls for all unlimited plans. Operators in recent months have been charging for outgoing calls made to other networks. With its move, Airtel becomes the only telecom operator among the big three to offer truly unlimited calling facility with its bundled voice and data plans. The lifting of FUP limit for voice calls will certainly come as a welcome change for Airtel's customers, who now have to pay a higher price for availing the company's telecom services following an industry-wide price hike. In addition to it, Airtel has announced a trio of new bundled plans that start at Rs. 219 and go up to Rs. 449.
Starting with the major news for Airtel customers, the telecom operator announced yesterday that it is lifting the FUP condition for outgoing off-net voice calls on all unlimited plans. “We heard you! And we are making the change. From tomorrow, enjoy unlimited calling to any network in India with all our unlimited plans. No conditions apply”, the official Airtel India portal tweeted. Starting today, users who opt for any of the unlimited plans offered by Airtel can make unlimited voice calls to any network in India without worrying about any FUP limit. As for the new unlimited plans announced by Airtel, they start at Rs. 219 with a validity of 28 days and go up to Rs. 449. Here are the benefits offered by each plan:
|Plan
|Validity
|Data
|SMS
|Calls
|Other Benefits
|Rs. 219
|28 days
|1GB/day
|100/day
|Unlimited
|free Hello Tunes, unlimited Wynk music, and Airtel Xstream app
|Rs. 399
|56 days
|1.5GB/day
|100/day
|Unlimited
|free Hello Tunes, unlimited Wynk music, and Airtel Xstream App Premium
|Rs. 449
|56 days
|2GB/day
|90/day
|Unlimited
|free Hello Tunes, unlimited Wynk music, and Airtel Xstream App Premium
