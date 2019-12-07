Technology News
Airtel Lifts FUP Limit on Voice Calls for All Unlimited Prepaid Plans, Announces 3 New Bundled Plans

Airtel’s new bundled plans start at Rs. 219 and go up to Rs. 449.

By | Updated: 7 December 2019 17:58 IST
irtel’s newly-introduced bundled plans are now available for customers

Highlights
  • Airtel customers can now make unlimited calls on any network in India
  • The FUP limit has only been lifted for Airtel’s unlimited plans
  • Airtel has also announced new plans starting at Rs. 219

Airtel has announced that it is lifting the FUP cap on voice calls for all unlimited plans. Operators in recent months have been charging for outgoing calls made to other networks. With its move, Airtel becomes the only telecom operator among the big three to offer truly unlimited calling facility with its bundled voice and data plans. The lifting of FUP limit for voice calls will certainly come as a welcome change for Airtel's customers, who now have to pay a higher price for availing the company's telecom services following an industry-wide price hike. In addition to it, Airtel has announced a trio of new bundled plans that start at Rs. 219 and go up to Rs. 449.

Starting with the major news for Airtel customers, the telecom operator announced yesterday that it is lifting the FUP condition for outgoing off-net voice calls on all unlimited plans. “We heard you! And we are making the change. From tomorrow, enjoy unlimited calling to any network in India with all our unlimited plans. No conditions apply”, the official Airtel India portal tweeted. Starting today, users who opt for any of the unlimited plans offered by Airtel can make unlimited voice calls to any network in India without worrying about any FUP limit. As for the new unlimited plans announced by Airtel, they start at Rs. 219 with a validity of 28 days and go up to Rs. 449. Here are the benefits offered by each plan:

  • Airtel Rs. 219 plan: This plan comes with a validity of 28 and offers unlimited calling on any network in India, alongside 1GB of data per day and a quota of 100 SMS messages daily. Other perks include free Hello Tunes, unlimited Wynk music, and Airtel Xstream app.
  • Airtel Rs. 399 plan: Customers who avail this plan get a validity of 56 days with unlimited calling, 1.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS messages each day. It also offers free Hello Tunes, unlimited Wynk music, and Airtel Xstream App Premium.
  • Airtel Rs. 449 plan: Those who avail the new Rs. 449 plan get a validity of 56 days, alongside unlimited calling on any network, an allowance of 2GB data per day, and 90 SMS messages each day. Other benefits include free Hello Tunes, unlimited Wynk music, and Airtel Xstream App Premium.
Plan Validity Data SMS Calls Other Benefits
Rs. 219 28 days 1GB/day 100/day Unlimited free Hello Tunes, unlimited Wynk music, and Airtel Xstream app
Rs. 399 56 days 1.5GB/day 100/day Unlimited free Hello Tunes, unlimited Wynk music, and Airtel Xstream App Premium
Rs. 449 56 days 2GB/day 90/day Unlimited free Hello Tunes, unlimited Wynk music, and Airtel Xstream App Premium
Comments

Honor Smartphones

