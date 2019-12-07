Technology News
loading

Airtel Admits Flaw in Mobile App Could Have Exposed User Data of Millions, Issues Fix

The security flaw in Airtel’s mobile app could expose details such as name, address, emails, and IMEI number.

By | Updated: 7 December 2019 11:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Admits Flaw in Mobile App Could Have Exposed User Data of Millions, Issues Fix

The security flaw was discovered by security researcher Ehraz Ahmed

Highlights
  • Airtel has fixed the security flaw linked with testing APIs in the app
  • Hackers could exploit it to access names, emails, and IMEI number
  • Airtel has not disclosed if the security flaw was exploited before fixing

Airtel has fixed a serious security flaw in its eponymous Airtel mobile app that could have put the data of over 300 million users who avail the company's telecom services, at risk. The vulnerability was associated with the Airtel app's API (application programming interface) and could have been exploited by malicious parties to access the personal data of users by just using their mobile number. The security flaw in the Airtel app could provide access to information such as the name of users, emails, birthday, residential address, and the IMEI number of the device on which the app was installed. The flaw has been fixed once it was brought to the telco's attention.

The security flaw in the Airtel app - which appears to have been relatively easy to find for a hacker with the appropriate technical know-how - was discovered by Bengaluru-based security researcher, Ehraz Ahmed. In a statement to Gadgets 360, Ahmed said, "The flaw exists in one of their API that allows you to fetch sensitive user information of any Airtel subscriber. It revealed information like First & Last Name, Gender, Email, Date of Birth, Address, Subscription Information, Device Capability information for 4G, 3G & GPRS, Network Information, Activation Date, User Type [Prepaid/Postpaid] And Current IMEI number." He has also published a case study, and a proof of concept video, as seen below.

As mentioned above, the flaw was spotted in the Airtel mobile app's API and could have been misused to access details such as the name of subscriber, their address, birthday, and IMEI number of their phone or tablet on which the app was installed. It could even expose the emails of Airtel customers, leaving them vulnerable to spam and other targeted attacks. Ahmed also added that the API in question was used in Airtel's mobile app to fetch user information. The vulnerability, thus, didn't impact users through Airtel's website. He also says that it was one of the biggest findings in India so far — crossing 325 million affected users.

 

Thankfully, Airtel claims to have fixed the flaw after it was notified about it by BBC. “There was a technical issue in one of our testing APIs, which was addressed as soon as it was brought to our notice”, an Airtel spokesperson was quoted as saying by BBC. Airtel, which is currently India's third-largest telecom operator behind Vodafone Idea and Jio, further added that the company's digital platforms are highly secure.

“Customer privacy is of paramount importance to us and we deploy the best of solutions to ensure the security of our digital platforms”, the Airtel spokesperson added. However, the company is yet to reveal if there was an actual breach and whether the data of all customers was secure. We have reached out to Airtel, but the company spokesperson told Gadgets 360 that Airtel has nothing new to add.

Ahmed last month had shared a similar API-based flaw for Truecaller with Gadgets 360, a flaw that could have exposed user information to an attacker. In a similar fashion, the flaw was fixed by Truecaller once it was notified by Gadgets 360.

With additional inputs from Jagmeet Singh

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Hack
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Realme 5i Gets Wi-Fi Alliance Certification, Tipping Imminent Launch
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Airtel Admits Flaw in Mobile App Could Have Exposed User Data of Millions, Issues Fix
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  2. Airtel Admits Flaw in Mobile App Could've Exposed Data of Millions
  3. WhatsApp Users in Kashmir Being Removed From the Platform: Here's Why
  4. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  5. Why Inside Edge 2 Is One of Amazon’s Worst Indian Originals
  6. Realme XT 730G, Truly Wireless Earbuds to Launch in India on December 17
  7. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  8. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How They Compare
  9. Huawei Band 4 Pro With NFC Support, Blood Oxygen Sensor Launched
  10. Sony Alpha 9 II Full-Frame Flagship Camera Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Admits Flaw in Mobile App Could Have Exposed User Data of Millions, Issues Fix
  2. Realme 5i Gets Wi-Fi Alliance Certification, Tipping Imminent Launch
  3. Elon Musk Wins Defamation Trial Over His 'Pedo Guy' Tweet
  4. Huawei Band 4 Pro With NFC Support, SpO2 Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple May Use Qualcomm’s Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor in a 2020 iPhone
  6. BSNL Revises Rs. 29, Rs. 47 Prepaid Plans With Reduced Validity
  7. Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Discounts on Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro and More Offers
  8. Cuts, Bruises, and Fractures: Spike Seen in Mobile Phone-Linked Face Injuries in the US
  9. Virtual Boyfriends Gaining Popularity Among China’s Single Women
  10. SpaceX Launches Genetically Enhanced 'Mighty Mice' to International Space Station
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.