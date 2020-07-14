Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Airtel and Vodafone Idea Collectively Lost Over 75 Lakh Subscribers in March, Jio Adds 46 Lakh New Ones: TRAI

Airtel and Vodafone Idea Collectively Lost Over 75 Lakh Subscribers in March, Jio Adds 46 Lakh New Ones: TRAI

Based on TRAI’s March 2020 data, Jio enjoys 33.47 percent wireless subscriber market share in the country.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 July 2020 18:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Airtel and Vodafone Idea Collectively Lost Over 75 Lakh Subscribers in March, Jio Adds 46 Lakh New Ones: TRAI

Photo Credit: TRAI

Vodafone Idea lost over 63 subscribers in March

Highlights
  • Total wireless subscribers decreased to 115 crores in March
  • BSNL has added over 96 thousand subscribers
  • Reliance Jio rules he broadband segment with 56.0 percent share

After gaining over 9 lakh subscribers in February 2020, Bharti Airtel has lost more than 12 lakh subscribers in March. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released its telecom subscription data for the month of March, and Airtel and Vodafone Idea have collectively lost more than 75 lakh subscribers. Vodafone Idea saw a steep decline by losing more than 63 lakh subscribers. Reliance Jio continued to add subscribers with more than 46 lakh wireless subscriber additions. Based on TRAI's March data, Jio enjoys 33.47 percent wireless subscriber market share in the country, followed by Airtel who has 28.31 percent market share.

Wireless subscriber base for March

Apart from Reliance Jio adding more than 46 lakh subscribers, BSNL also added over 96 thousand subscribers in March. However, it is considerably lower than its February performance, wherein it added more than 4 lakh subscribers. Vodafone Idea, as mentioned, lost over 63 lakh subscribers in March, much more than the 34 lakh subscribers lost in February. The latest TRAI release says that the total wireless subscribers also decreased from 116 crores at the end of February to 115 crores at the end of March, thereby registering a monthly decline rate of 0.24 percent.

Nonetheless, the top five telecommunication operators in India in March, as per TRAI, include Reliance Jio with 33.47 percent market, followed by Bharti Airtel with 28.31 percent market share, Vodafone Idea with 27.57 percent market share, BSNL with 10.35 percent market share, and MTNL with 0.29 percent market share. By the end of March, Reliance Jio had a total of over 38.7 crore subscribers. Bharti Airtel subscriber base reduced to over 32.7 crores, followed by Vodafone Idea (31.9 crores), BSNL (11.9 crores), and MTNL (33.6 lakh).

Broadband subscribers for March

Coming to the broadband segment, Reliance Jio rules this market as well with 56.50 percent market share. This is followed by Bharti Airtel with 21.61 percent market share, and Vodafone Idea falls in the third place with 17.09 percent market share. BSNL also holds a 3.56 percent market share in this broadband segment, as of March this year. As per TRAI, the total number of broadband subscribers increased from 68.1 crores at the end of February to 68.crores at the end of March with a monthly growth rate of 0.93 percent.

While the wireless broadband segment is ruled by Reliance Jio, the most number of subscribers in the wired broadband segment are with BSNL. As of March, the top five wired broadband service providers were BSNL (80.8 lakhs), Bharti Airtel (24.7 lakhs), Atria Convergence Technologies (16.1 lakhs), Hathway Cable and Datacom (9.7 lakhs) and Reliance Jio (8.7 lakhs). In the wireless broadband segment, the top five providers were Reliance Jio (38.7 crore), Bharti Airtel (14.6 crore), Vodafone Idea (11.7 crore), BSNL (1.6 crore) and MTNL (1.8 lakhs).

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TRAI, BSNL, Vodafone Idea, Airtel, Reliance Jio
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Disable Instagram Reels: How to Get Rid of Reels from Instagram 

Related Stories

Airtel and Vodafone Idea Collectively Lost Over 75 Lakh Subscribers in March, Jio Adds 46 Lakh New Ones: TRAI
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With a 4,115mAh Battery
  2. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16
  5. Redmi Note 8 Receives Another Price Hike in India
  6. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones to Launch on July 21
  7. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Have Second 105-Degree Selfie Camera
  8. Redmi Note 9 Set to Launch in India on July 20, Xiaomi Reveals
  9. Realme C11 First Impressions
  10. Money Heist Season 5 Now in the Works, Creator Álex Pina Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel and Vodafone Idea Collectively Lost Over 75 Lakh Subscribers in March, Jio Adds 46 Lakh New Ones: TRAI
  2. Huawei UK 5G Ban: How the Chinese Brand Is Faring Around the World
  3. Spotify Rolls Out New Podcast Charts in India, 25 More Markets
  4. Flipkart Raises $1.2 Billion in Fresh Funding From Walmart, Existing Investors
  5. Huawei Expected to Be Banned From UK 5G Network by 2027
  6. Google Meet Now Blocking Anonymous Users From Joining Education Meetings by Default
  7. OnePlus Nord Battery Capacity Revealed, Special-Edition Teardown Case Set to Debut on Launch Day
  8. Oppo Reno 4 Global Variant Spotted on NCC, Image Leak Reveals Key Design Details
  9. Airtel BlueJeans Debuts as Airtel’s Answer to JioMeet and Zoom, Offers Enterprise-Grade Security
  10. Oppo A72 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 8GB RAM Spotted on China Telecom Site, Price and Renders Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com