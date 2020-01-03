Technology News
Airtel Launches 4G Services in 26 Ladakh Villages

Airtel was the first operator to launch 4G services in Ladakh's Leh, Kargil & Dras in December 2017.

By | Updated: 3 January 2020 10:42 IST
Airtel Launches 4G Services in 26 Ladakh Villages

Photo Credit: Twitter/ TRAI

4G services will enable local residents to browse high speed Internet

Highlights
  • Airtel launched 4G and 2G services in 26 villages in Ladakh
  • These villages are spread across a 150 km stretch in the region
  Airtel was first to launch 4G services in Leh, Kargil in December 2017

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Thursday launched its 4G and 2G services in 26 villages in Ladakh to become the first operator offering high-speed mobile broadband to these high altitude regions. These villages are spread across the 150 km stretch from Kargil-Batalik-Hanuthang-Skurbuchan-Khalsi.

"This is a New Year gift from Airtel to the people of Ladakh. We are pleased to bring cheers to thousands of locals in Ladakh with the launch of our 4G & 2G services and bring 26 new villages on the world map for 4G," Manu Sood, Hub CEO - Upper North, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

"We remain committed to the government's 'Digital India' vision and will continue to invest in Ladakh," he added.

The 4G services will enable local residents to enjoy digital services like HD quality video streaming, superfast downloads and uploads, and high speed Internet browsing.

The launch underlines the efforts of Airtel's network teams to overcome the challenges of harsh weather and tough terrain in the region to empower the citizens of these villages, the telco said.

As part of Airtel's ongoing nationwide network transformation initiative - Project Leap, Airtel was the first operator to launch 4G services in Ladakh's Leh, Kargil and Dras in December 2017.

The expansion also marks second anniversary of the launch of 4G services in the region by Airtel.

