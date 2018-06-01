Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Airtel Set to Bring Mobile, Landline, Broadband, DTH Bills Under One Roof: Report

 
, 01 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Set to Bring Mobile, Landline, Broadband, DTH Bills Under One Roof: Report

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel is reportedly testing an integrated billing system
  • It is said to combine landline, broadband, postpaid, and DTH bills
  • The new model is also claimed to offer up to 10 percent discount

Airtel is said to be testing an integrated billing system that will offer bills of landline, broadband, postpaid, and DTH (direct-to-home) connections under one roof with a discount of up to 10 percent on the combined bill. The latest development could help the telco convince its subscribers to stick with its services instead of moving to rivals, mainly Reliance Jio that is offering compelling offerings to persuade Indian users. It also comes ahead of the commercial launch of Jio Fiber fixed line services that are currently being tested in a handful of cities but likely to be publicly available by the end of the year.

The integrated billing system, which will be available as a digital platform, is presently in testing in Hyderabad and is expected to debut over the next seven to 10 days, reports Mint, citing a person familiar with the development. The new platform is said to be available in southern cities initially and will be provided to Airtel home and broadband customers.

While making payments easier by combining multiple bills into one will certainly provide convenience, Airtel is also said to offer five to 10 percent discounts on a combined total bill to make the new development highly competitive and even pleasing for its subscribers. The combined billing model along with discount will also give a reason to subscribers to continue to use Airtel services over any competitive offerings, such as the ones offered by Jio.

We've reached out to Airtel to understand the new development and will update this space accordingly.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Jio is set to take on Airtel by planning Jio Fiber services with 100Mbps data, unlimited calls, and Jio TV access at a monthly charge of less than Rs. 1,000. The Mumbai-based operator has been testing its fixed line broadband services since September 2016 and is currently offering free data through preview plans to select users in circles, including Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jamnagar, Mumbai, and New Delhi among others.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bharti Airtel, Airtel
New Titles in the Dresden, Wild Cards Series Headline the Best Science Fiction Books of June
Fortnite for Nintendo Switch Confirmed for E3 2018 Reveal
Best AC deals
Airtel Set to Bring Mobile, Landline, Broadband, DTH Bills Under One Roof: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo X21
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi 8 Surpasses iPhone X in DxOMark Mobile Camera Rankings
  2. Jio Offers Extra Rs. 50 Cashback on Its Most Popular Pack via MyJio App
  3. Nokia 8 Finally Gets Its Promised Pro Camera Mode
  4. How Does the OnePlus 6 Camera Stack Up Against the Best in Business?
  5. Patanjali Group's New Messaging App Said to Be a 'Security Disaster'
  6. Samsung Galaxy J4 With Selfie Flash Launched in India
  7. Google Pixel 3 XL to Sport Notch and Dual Front Cameras: Report
  8. MIUI 10 Unveiled: Check If Your Phone Will Get it Too
  9. Moto Z3 Play With Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
  10. Vivo Y83 With 6.22-Inch 19:9 Display Reportedly Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.