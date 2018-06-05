Airtel on Tuesday announced the launch of 'Airtel Home' that comes as a digital quad-play platform to let subscribers bundle their home broadband/ fixed line, postpaid mobile, and digital TV connections as a single account and receive a single bill for all the services they use from the operator. The unified account details are accessible through the My Airtel app. As an introductory offer, subscribers opting the new platform will get up to 10 percent discount on the single bill. The new billing service is initially available as a beta version for Airtel home broadband subscribers in Hyderabad. However, it is planned to be rolled out across India over the next few weeks. The new move will ultimately give the New Delhi-based telco a way to convince its subscribers to stick to its services instead of switching to rivals - mainly Reliance Jio that is offering compelling offerings to attract Indian users. Jio Fiber, already in testing, is also set to launch commercially later this year.

As reported last week, the single bill generated under the Airtel Home comes with a 10 percent discount based on the number of connections bundled. The platform is essentially aimed to help subscribers with a single bill that will carry one payment date instead of multiple payment dates available on separate bills. Notably, subscribers can add Airtel connections from any location in the country, though the platform is presently limited to Hyderabad.

To create an Airtel Home account, you need to go to the My Airtel app from your smartphone and then tap the Airtel Home banner from the top. The app will after than provide you with the ability to add your Airtel home broadband connection as the primary account and then add all your other Airtel connections as add-on accounts. You will be required to validate the added accounts to begin the new experience and then accept the terms and conditions to pay the unified bill of all your accounts.

Once the Airtel Home account is created, you will receive the single bill for all your Airtel connections that can be paid through the My Airtel app directly. Account summary and individual connection-wise bills will also be available for clarity on charges levied on discrete services.

"A key feedback we received from customers who use different services from Airtel was, why can't they have a single bill for everything as managing multiple payment dates is a very cumbersome process. Keeping in mind this feedback, we have launched the Airtel Home platform that is not just convenient but also brings more value to our customers. Further, Airtel is India's only integrated telecommunications service provider, hence we are uniquely positioned to bring together all our services onto a single digital platform," said George Mathen, CEO - Homes, Bharti Airtel, in a press statement while announcing the new platform.