Airtel is reportedly offering 1 year of free Xstream Premium to select Airtel Digital TV subscribers. The company is informing the selected customers via text messages. Several users reported on Twitter of receiving the message, and are asking customer support more clarity on what this actually means. The text message informs users that Airtel Xstream Premium plan has been activated for 365 days for them, and this brings access to 1000+ movies, TV Shows, and more on their Airtel Xtream Smart Stick. Strangely, some non-Xstream box or Smart Stick users have also received this message from Airtel Digital TV.

As per user reports on Twitter as well as OnlyTech forums, both Xstream box and non-Xsream box users are reportedly getting the text message from Airtel, and some users have received it multiple times as well. The message reads, “Congratulations! Airtel Xstream Premium Plan offer for 365 has been successfully activated. Enjoy access to 10000+ movies, TV shows and more on Airtel Xstream Smart Stick.”

There is no clarity on whether this 1 year benefit is limited to users with Airtel Xtream Smart Stick or regular DTH customers as well. We have reached out to Airtel for more clarity on the matter.

DreamDTH was the first to report about this promotion.

Just a few days ago, Airtel has announced it will bundle additional 1000GB data on purchase of a new connection of its Xstream Fiber Home Broadband service. The offer has been rolled out for a limited period on all Airtel Xstream Fiber plans. It is not applicable on plans that offer unlimited data as well as prepaid broadband plans. Further, the 1,000GB additional data is valid for a six-month period. The plans start at Rs.799 per month and come with Airtel Thanks benefits, such as a 12-month Amazon Prime membership and Airtel Xstream content plus Wynk Music.

