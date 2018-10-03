Airtel announced in August it will offer free Netflix access to users on select postpaid and broadband plans, but did not reveal the prices of these plans. Over a month later, the company has started rolling out the offer to postpaid subscribers, though there is still no word for the same for broadband customers. The free Netflix access can be availed via the MyAirtel app under the Airtel Thanks banner with just a few taps. This is in addition to the Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar access the company has been providing to subscribers as part of its promotional schemes in the past few months, along with the free Airtel TV access.
The Airtel offer to give free Netflix access is available on postpaid plans priced Rs. 499 and above. This means users on the plans priced Rs. 499, Rs. 649, Rs. 799, Rs. 1,199, Rs. 1,599, Rs. 1,999, and Rs. 2,999 will able to access the popular video streaming service for free. Under this offer, Airtel users will get a free 3-month access to the base Rs. 500 Netflix plan, which allows for single-screen access and only SD quality videos. To avail the new offer, users only need to follow the below steps.
By following these steps, you will be able to get the free Netflix access to the basic plan for a period of 3 months. You will not have to provide credit card or other payment information to use the service either. However, the number of active screens will be limited to just one and the entire catalogue will be available only in Standard Definition, and not in HD or full-HD quality.
