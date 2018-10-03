Airtel announced in August it will offer free Netflix access to users on select postpaid and broadband plans, but did not reveal the prices of these plans. Over a month later, the company has started rolling out the offer to postpaid subscribers, though there is still no word for the same for broadband customers. The free Netflix access can be availed via the MyAirtel app under the Airtel Thanks banner with just a few taps. This is in addition to the Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar access the company has been providing to subscribers as part of its promotional schemes in the past few months, along with the free Airtel TV access.

The Airtel offer to give free Netflix access is available on postpaid plans priced Rs. 499 and above. This means users on the plans priced Rs. 499, Rs. 649, Rs. 799, Rs. 1,199, Rs. 1,599, Rs. 1,999, and Rs. 2,999 will able to access the popular video streaming service for free. Under this offer, Airtel users will get a free 3-month access to the base Rs. 500 Netflix plan, which allows for single-screen access and only SD quality videos. To avail the new offer, users only need to follow the below steps.

How to avail Airtel offer of free Netflix access

Open the MyAirtel app and tap on the Airtel Thanks banner Here, you will find Netflix gift worth Rs. 1,500 in the list of freebies. Tap on the Claim button You will now have to login to your Netflix account or create a new account. If you already have an account on the streaming service, simply enter the login ID and password, and hit Proceed If you already are an active user of the video service, you will get Rs. 1,500 as credit in your Netflix account. This amount will be deducted over a period of three months

Eligible Airtel users who already have an active Netflix account will get Rs. 1,500 credit

By following these steps, you will be able to get the free Netflix access to the basic plan for a period of 3 months. You will not have to provide credit card or other payment information to use the service either. However, the number of active screens will be limited to just one and the entire catalogue will be available only in Standard Definition, and not in HD or full-HD quality.