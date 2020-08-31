Technology News
loading
Airtel Expands ‘Free Data Coupon’ Offer to Rs. 289, Rs. 448, Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Plans

Airtel Rs. 289 and Rs. 448 prepaid plans get two coupons of 1GB data each with a validity of 28 days.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 31 August 2020 18:51 IST
Highlights
  • Airtel Rs. 289 plan offers 1.5GB of daily high speed data
  • Coupons are offered to subscribers who recharge via Airtel Thanks app
  • Airtel Rs. 448 prepaid plan offers 28 days of validity

Airtel introduced the ‘Free Data Coupons' offer in July this year to provide its prepaid subscribers with data coupons. This offer was initially launched for Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 279, Rs. 298, Rs. 349, Rs. 398, Rs. 399, Rs. 449, Rs. 558, Rs. 598 and Rs. 698 prepaid plans. Now, Rs. 289, Rs 448, and Rs 599 prepaid plans have also been added to the ‘Free Data Coupons' offer . The new Rs. 448 and Rs. 599 prepaid plans were launched just last week and come bundled with Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Based on the updated Terms and Conditions page for the ‘Free Data Coupons' offer, Rs. 289 and Rs. 448 prepaid plans get two coupons of 1GB data each with a validity of 28 days. In contrast, the Rs. 599 prepaid plan gets four coupons of 1GB data each that will be valid for 56 days. This benefit is only offered to Airtel subscribers if they recharge through the Airtel Thanks app.

The newly launched Rs. 448 Airtel prepaid plan comes with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 3GB of high-speed data access for 28 days. Airtel offers 2GB of high-speed data benefits alongside unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 56 days through the Rs. 599 prepaid plan. Both these plans also offer complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

The Airtel Rs. 289 pack was launched in July with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls in addition to 1.5GB high-speed daily data access and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. The plan also includes access to Zee5 Premium, Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, Wynk Music, and free online courses for one year via Shaw Academy.

Coming back to the ‘Free Data Coupon' offer introduced in July, the Rs. 598 and Rs. 698 prepaid plans are listed to get six coupons of 1GB high-speed data with 84 days validity. Other prepaid plans that get four coupons of 1GB data each with 56 days data include Rs. 399, Rs. 449, and Rs. 558 prepaid plans. All the other plans – Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 279, Rs. 298, Rs. 349, Rs. 398, and Rs. 448 – get two coupons of 1GB data each valid for 28 days.

Comments

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Rs 289 Prepaid Plan, Airtel Rs 599 Prepaid Plan
