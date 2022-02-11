Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • #AirtelDown: Airtel Faces Brief Outage Due to ‘Technical Glitch’, Users Complain on Social Media

#AirtelDown: Airtel Faces Brief Outage Due to ‘Technical Glitch’, Users Complain on Social Media

Airtel Down: Users took to Twitter to raise complaints with #AirtelDown.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 February 2022 11:50 IST
#AirtelDown: Airtel Faces Brief Outage Due to ‘Technical Glitch’, Users Complain on Social Media

Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel outage affected users across the country

Highlights
  • Airtel outage was initially reported on social media
  • The telecom operator confirmed the issue
  • Airtel downtime was resolved shortly after it was reported online

Airtel users across India faced a brief outage on Friday. The Airtel outage emerged due to a technical glitch, the telecom operator confirmed to Gadgets 360. The problem was fixed shortly after it was reported online. Soon after the outage surfaced, several users complained about the Airtel downtime on social media. The issue impacted both broadband and cellular users on the telecom network, as per the user reports emerging on social media. It was also not limited to a specific circle as the reports suggested its impact on a pan-India basis.

An Airtel spokesperson confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the services were fully restored shortly after fixing the glitch.

“Our Internet services were briefly disrupted this morning due to a technical glitch. The services have been fully restored. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers,” the spokesperson said in a prepared statement responding to the Airtel outage.

A large number of users also took to Twitter to raise their complaints. User reports suggested that the issue impacted Airtel broadband as well as mobile networks. The Airtel app and customer care service were also inaccessible to some users.

Shortly after the Airtel outage emerged, #AirtelDown started to trend on Twitter.

 

As per the details available on DownDetector, the issue apparently emerged at around 11am. The tracker also suggested that the problem impacted users in various parts of the country, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, among others.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Outage, Airtel Down, Airtel Downtime
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Binance Crypto Exchange to Invest $200 Million in Forbes
YouTube Ready for Web3 Move, Plans Foray into NFTs and Metaverse Despite Aiming to Go Carbon-Free

Related Stories

#AirtelDown: Airtel Faces Brief Outage Due to ‘Technical Glitch’, Users Complain on Social Media
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shaktimaan Movie Trilogy Announced by Sony Pictures India: Watch Teaser
  2. Airtel Faces Brief Outage, Users Flag on Twitter
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched: All Details
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Week
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Reservations Begin in India
  6. Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 11S: What's the Difference?
  7. Thomson Oath Pro Max 55-inch Ultra-HD LED Android TV (55OPMAX9055) Review
  8. Oppo Reno 7 5G Pre-Orders Begin in India Today
  9. Gehraiyaan movie review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  10. Android 13 First Developer Preview With Privacy Changes Released
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolling Out New Voice Calling Interface for Select Beta Testers on Android
  2. Government Has Sovereign Right to Tax Cryptocurrency; Decision on Ban to Come Later: Finance Minister
  3. Crypto Miners Face Stricter Oversight in Kazakhstan as President Tokayev Orders Electricity Tax Hike: Report
  4. iQoo 9 Series India Launch Date Set for February 23, Teased to Feature ‘Legend Tricolor Design’
  5. iOS 15.3.1, iPadOS 15.3.1 With Fix for Exploited WebKit Flaw Released, watchOS 8.4.2 Update Out Now
  6. Android 13 Developer Preview 1 With Privacy-Focussed Changes Released: Check Compatibility, New Features
  7. Wordle Starts Redirecting to New York Times Website, Some Players Report Streaks Getting Reset
  8. macOS 12.2.1 With Fix for Exploited WebKit Flaw Out Now, Resolves Battery Drain on Intel-Based MacBook Models
  9. Nokia 105 Africa Edition Feature Phone With Unisoc 6531E SoC Launched
  10. Realme Pad Mini Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites; Tipped to Feature Unisoc SoC, Android 11
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.