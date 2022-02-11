Airtel users across India faced a brief outage on Friday. The Airtel outage emerged due to a technical glitch, the telecom operator confirmed to Gadgets 360. The problem was fixed shortly after it was reported online. Soon after the outage surfaced, several users complained about the Airtel downtime on social media. The issue impacted both broadband and cellular users on the telecom network, as per the user reports emerging on social media. It was also not limited to a specific circle as the reports suggested its impact on a pan-India basis.

An Airtel spokesperson confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the services were fully restored shortly after fixing the glitch.

“Our Internet services were briefly disrupted this morning due to a technical glitch. The services have been fully restored. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers,” the spokesperson said in a prepared statement responding to the Airtel outage.

A large number of users also took to Twitter to raise their complaints. User reports suggested that the issue impacted Airtel broadband as well as mobile networks. The Airtel app and customer care service were also inaccessible to some users.

Shortly after the Airtel outage emerged, #AirtelDown started to trend on Twitter.

As per the details available on DownDetector, the issue apparently emerged at around 11am. The tracker also suggested that the problem impacted users in various parts of the country, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, among others.