NDTV Gadgets360.com

Airtel Discontinues International Roaming Activation Fee to Counter Reliance Jio

, 14 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Discontinues International Roaming Activation Fee to Counter Reliance Jio

Airtel was previously charging Rs. 99 as an international roaming activation fee

Highlights

  • Airtel has discontinued the activation fee for all its subscribers
  • Last year, it brought 'Foreign Pass' international roaming packs
  • Airtel has telecom partnerships in 175 countries globally

Taking on Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel has discontinued international roaming activation fee for all its subscribers. The telco prior to the new development was charging Rs. 99 as an international roaming activation fee. In contrast, Reliance Jio isn't charging any international roaming charges for a long time. The new development emerges months after Airtel launched its 'Foreign Pass' international roaming voice packs starting at Rs. 196. The packs brought benefits such as free incoming calls, SMS messages, and calling minutes for outgoing calls to both India and local country.

Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal announced the discontinuation of the international roaming activation fee in an email sent to postpaid subscribers, a copy of which is with Gadgets 360. "We've decided to do away with international roaming activation fee for all our customers," Vittal wrote in the email. "We believe that staying connected with your loved ones should not be disrupted by borders, which is why starting today, you will no longer have to pay to keep your number active when you are travelling abroad."

Vittal also mentioned in his email that Airtel currently offers its international roaming with telecom partnerships in 175 countries around the globe. The operator also has Smart International Roaming packs that get auto-applied when subscribers exceed the daily usage criteria.

Airtel was previously levying a monthly charge of Rs. 99 for prepaid subscribers opting for its international roaming, whereas postpaid subscribers were required to pick an international roaming plan to avail network access abroad. But, with the new move, there won't be any charges for accessing an Airtel network internationally. It is, however, worth pointing out that users will be charged for making outgoing calls, accessing data, or sending SMS messages.

In May last year, Reliance Jio announced its Rs. 199 postpaid plan that brought an easy, "one-click" activation of international roaming - without any additional activation charges. The operator also offers International calling (ISD) at an as low charge as Rs. 0.50 per minute.

Airtel last year launched its Foreign Pass international roaming voice packs to take on the international roaming packs being offered by Reliance Jio. The Foreign Pass packs come at Rs. 196 for 20 minutes of voice calling, followed by Rs. 296 for 40 minutes and Rs. 446 for 75 minutes. Alongside voice calling minutes to both India and the local country, the operator offers free incoming calls and SMS messages.

Folks at TelecomTalk first reported the discontinuation of the international roaming activation fee by Airtel.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bharti Airtel, Airtel international roaming, Airtel
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
TRAI Reiterates Consumers Can Pick 100 Channels for Rs. 153 Base Pack
Facebook to Be Ordered to Stop Gathering User Data by German Antitrust Watchdog: Report
Pricee
Airtel Discontinues International Roaming Activation Fee to Counter Reliance Jio
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A71
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi S2, Mi 6X to get Android Pie update Soon
  2. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
  3. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Nintendo GameCube and N64 Classic Consoles Leaked
  5. OnePlus 7 Alleged Leak Shows a Notch-Free Sliding Design
  6. Redmi Note 7 Includes Watertight Seals to Protect Against Water Damage
  7. Mi Soundbar Launched in India by Xiaomi: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Vivo Z3i Standard Edition With a 19:9 IPS LCD Panel Launched
  9. Amazon Offering Rs. 1,000 Extra on Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Cash Load
  10. Samsung Galaxy M Series Teased With Infinity-V Display on Amazon.in
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.