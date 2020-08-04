Technology News
Airtel Digital TV Users With Xstream Fiber Broadband Can Now Upgrade to Xstream Box at Rs. 1,500

Airtel Digital TV users need to pay Rs. 1,500 as the refundable security deposit alongside the content pack price of Rs. 452 to avail the new experience.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 August 2020 14:36 IST
Airtel Xstream Box runs on Android 9 Pie and offers Google Play access

Highlights
  • Airtel Digital TV users need to additionally pay Rs. 452 for content pack
  • Xstream Box was earlier offered to Airtel broadband users at Rs. 1,500
  • Airtel is selling Xstream Box to regular customers at Rs. 3,999

Airtel Digital TV customers who own an Airtel Xstream Fiber connection can now upgrade to Xstream Box at a refundable security deposit of Rs. 1,500. The new development comes just days after Airtel enabled its Xstream Fiber broadband subscribers to get the Xstream Box media streaming device at Rs. 1,500 security deposit. Both SD and HD Airtel Digital TV set-top box users can upgrade to the Xstream Box under the new offer. Users need to purchase the content pack at Rs. 452 to activate the Xstream Box.

The upgrade offer that was first reported by DreamDTH is applicable only for the Airtel Digital TV subscribers who already have an Xstream Fiber broadband connection with a monthly bill of Rs. 799 and above. The Xstream Box can be purchased as an upgrade to the existing SD or HD set-top box or as a secondary connection.

Airtel Digital TV users need to pay Rs. 1,500 as the refundable security deposit alongside the content pack price of Rs. 452 to avail the new experience. This effectively brings the total cost of getting the Xstream Box to Rs. 1,952. Moreover, customers availing the media streaming box as a secondary connection need to pay Rs. 360 instead of Rs. 452.

Last month, Airtel offered the Xstream Box at Rs. 1,500 refundable security deposit to its Xstream Fiber broadband subscribers. The operator notified select users about that offer through the Airtel Thanks app.

As a media streaming device, the Xstream Box runs on Android 9 Pie and comes with Google Play access. It is touted to support more than 5,000 apps as well as over 500 TV channels. The device also has built-in Chromecast support and includes voice search via Google Assistant. Furthermore, it can be used with a smartphone.

The Airtel Xstream Box is available for regular customers at Rs. 3,999. However, Airtel Thanks app users can pick it at a discounted price of Rs. 2,249.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Airtel Xstream Box, Airtel Digital TV, Airtel Xstream Fiber, Airtel Xstream, Airtel
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
