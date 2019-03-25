Technology News
  IPL 2019: Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Access to Sports Channels, D2h Brings New Language Feeds for Star Sports 2

IPL 2019: Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Access to Sports Channels, D2h Brings New Language Feeds for Star Sports 2

, 25 March 2019
IPL 2019: Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Access to Sports Channels, D2h Brings New Language Feeds for Star Sports 2

Tata Sky has brought a Family Sports HD pack at Rs. 646 with 96 channels in total

Highlights

  • Select Airtel Digital TV subscribers get free sports channels
  • Tata Sky has also reportedly notified users about free sports channels
  • D2h has enabled new language feeds for Star Sports 2

Airtel and Tata Sky have started offering sports channels at no additional cost to celebrate the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019,. Airtel is giving complimentary Star Sports channels to its new and existing customers. Tata Sky has also brought a Family Sports HD pack at Rs. 646 to offer a list of sports offerings alongside various popular entertainment channels. In addition to Airtel and Tata Sky, Dish TV-owned D2h has also enabled new language feeds for Star Sports 2 channel.

Telecom Talk reports that Tata Sky has notified its subscribers that they would receive free access to Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels until May 19 -- the last day of IPL 2019.

Tata Sky has also separately brought a Family Sports HD pack at Rs. 646 that brings as many 96 channels, including all sports channels from Star and Sony. There is also an SD variant of the Family Sports pack at Rs. 456.

How to Watch IPL 2019 Live Online: IPL Live Telecast on Mobile in Your Country

Similar to Tata Sky, select Airtel Digital TV subscribers have reportedly received free preview channels during this IPL season. New Airtel Digital TV subscribers are said to receive complimentary Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi until May 19, while some existing subscribers are also reportedly informed that they would receive channels such as Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star, Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star, Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Bangla at no additional charge.

Similarly, D2h is offering Star Sports 2 in Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, and Bangla. The operator, however, isn't giving any free access to sports channels.

Comments

Further reading: Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Airtel, D2h
IPL 2019: Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Access to Sports Channels, D2h Brings New Language Feeds for Star Sports 2
