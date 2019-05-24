Google Pixel 3a Could Be a Game Changer but Only if the Price Is Right
Airtel Digital TV has reportedly introduced six new long-term DTH packs for its subscribers. While some of these packs are valid for both SD and HD subscribers, others are limited to just SD users. All these packs are now said to be available to Airtel Digital TV users via the company website, official app, or customer care. The new Airtel Digital TV long-term packs are Hindi Value SD pack, Ultimate Dhamaka Pack (UDP) SD, Gujarat Value Sports SD, Gujarat Value Sports HD, Gujarat Mega SD, and Gujarat Mega HD.
The new Airtel Digital TV packs are said to come in two validity options – 6 months + 15 days free and 11 months + one month free – effectively providing 6.5 months and 12 months validity to the users, except for the UDP pack, which is only valid for 6 months or 12 months and doesn't include any free duration. The new packs were spotted by Telecom Talk.
|Airtel Digital TV Long Term Pack
|HD or SD
|Duration (days)
|Monthly Price
|Pack Price
|Multiple Connection Price
|Hindi Value Pack
|SD
|195
|Rs. 280
|Rs. 1,681
|Rs. 1,326
|Hindi Value Pack
|SD
|360
|Rs. 280
|Rs. 3,081
|Rs. 2,431
|Ultimate Dhamaka Pack (UDP)
|SD
|180
|Rs. 200
|Rs. 799
|Rs. 799
|Ultimate Dhamaka Pack (UDP)
|SD
|360
|Rs. 200
|Rs. 1,349
|Rs. 1,349
|Gujarat Value Sports Pack
|SD
|195
|Rs. 336
|Rs. 2,016
|Rs. 1,662
|Gujarat Value Sports Pack
|SD
|360
|Rs. 336
|Rs. 3,696
|Rs. 3,047
|Gujarat Value Sports Pack
|HD
|195
|Rs. 475
|Rs. 2,852
|Rs. 2,352
|Gujarat Value Sports Pack
|HD
|360
|Rs. 475
|Rs. 5,227
|Rs. 4,312
|Gujarat Mega Pack
|SD
|195
|Rs. 510
|Rs. 3,062
|Rs. 2,424
|Gujarat Mega Pack
|SD
|360
|Rs. 510
|Rs. 5,612
|Rs. 4,444
|Gujarat Mega Pack
|HD
|195
|Rs. 699
|Rs. 4,197
|Rs. 3276
|Gujarat Mega Pack
|HD
|360
|Rs. 699
|Rs. 7,689
|Rs. 6,006
As can be seen in the table above, while the Hindi Value Pack and Ultimate Dhamaka Pack are only being offered to the SD subscribers, the Gujarat Value Sports and Gujarat Mega Packs are available to both HD and SD subscribers. Airtel Digital TV is also providing discounted prices for recharging the second DTH connection.
Meanwhile, Tata Sky, a competitor to Airtel Digital TV, has revised the pricing of its HD and SD set-top boxes in the country. While the Tata Sky HD set-top box is now being sold at Rs. 1,800, the company's SD set-top box can be purchased at just Rs. 1,600. Airtel Digital TV already offers its HD set-top box at Rs. 1,800 and SD set-top box at Rs. 1,650.
