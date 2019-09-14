Airtel Digital TV customers can now avail a range of HD and SD channels on their DTH connection by opting for the new "All Channels" pack that is available at Rs. 1,315 for one month. The new pack includes as many as 226 channels and covers all the major regional channels. While the monthly charge of the All Channels pack comes at Rs. 1,315, after adding the network capacity fee (NCF), which is Rs. 360, for all the bundled channels, Airtel Digital TV charges Rs. 1,675 for the pack.

Through the All Channels pack, Airtel Digital TV is offering most of the popular channels across major genres, such as entertainment, infotainment, news, and sports. There are also regional channels, including Colors Gujarati Cinema, ETV 2, Gemini TV HD, Jaya Max, Khushi TV, News18 Kannada, Surya Movies, Zee Bangla HD, Zee Punjabi, and Zee Tamil HD.

The Airtel Digital TV All Channels pack additionally includes some of the widely watched kids channels, namely Discovery Kids, Disney, Disney International HD, Nick, Pogo, and Sony Yay. There are also premium English movie channels such as Movies Now HD, Romedy Now HD, Star Movies Select HD, and WB.

As noted by one of the members on the DreamDTH forums, the All Channels pack by Airtel doesn't include any SD channel variants of the HD channels that are available on the Airtel Digital TV platform. Similarly, it doesn't include any service channels.

Gadgets 360 was able to independently confirm that the All Channels pack can be availed either through the MyAirtel app or by calling the Airtel Digital TV helpline number.

As mentioned, the total monthly rental after selecting the All Channels pack comes at Rs. 1,675 that includes the pack charge of Rs. 1,315 as well as the total NCF of Rs. 360.

Back in May, Airtel was spotted offering new long-term DTH packs for both its SD and HD subscribers. The operator also offered discounted packs to customers using multiple Airtel Digital TV connections.