Airtel Deploys LTE 900 Technology to Boost 4G in Delhi-NCR

It is said to result in wider availability of 4G network across Delhi NCR.

By | Updated: 10 June 2019 19:52 IST
Aiming to enhance indoor network experience for Airtel 4G smartphone customers, telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday announced it has upgraded its mobile network in Delhi-NCR with the deployment of LTE 900 technology on the 900MHz spectrum.

"As we introduce LTE-900, we will further step up our indoor network coverage. It will enable high speed connectivity and HD quality VoLTE calling for our customers in Delhi," Vani Venkatesh, CEO-Delhi-NCR, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

Given the high propagation and reach of the 900MHz spectrum, it would result in wider availability of 4G network across Delhi NCR - one of the largest and most dense telecom markets in the country.

As part of its network transformation programme, the telecom major has been deploying network technologies such as pre-5G Massive MIMO and Carrier Aggregation to enhance network capacity over existing spectrum.

The firm uses a mix of 2,300MHz, 1,800MHz, 2,100MHz and 900MHz spectrum bands to deliver network experience to its users.

Further reading: Airtel, 4G, 4G LTE
