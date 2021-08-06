Technology News
Airtel Says Service Deactivation Message Was Sent Wrongly to Some Delhi Users

Airtel apologised to affected customers for the inconvenience caused.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 August 2021 18:38 IST
Airtel Says Service Deactivation Message Was Sent Wrongly to Some Delhi Users

Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel sent a clarification to the affected users to inform them about the error

  • Airtel on Friday sent a misleading SMS message to some users
  • The operator later clarified to the users
  • Airtel said the issue impacted only some of its users in Delhi

Airtel on Friday wrongly informed some of its customers about the deactivation of their services and discontinuation of outgoing calls on their numbers. The telco had sent an SMS message asking the affected customers to recharge their accounts to continue their outgoing calls. However, Airtel later clarified to the users that the message was sent due to a technical error. Gadgets 360 reached out to the operator for clarity on the issue and was informed that it occurred specifically for some users in the Delhi region and didn't impact Airtel customers in other parts of the country.

“Your outgoing services have been discontinued. To continue, Click airtel.in/prepaid-recharge or dial *121*51#,” Airtel had said in the original text message.

Hours after its circulation, the operator generated a clarification saying that the wrong message about the deactivation of services might have been received due to a technical problem. It also asked the affected customers to ignore the content of the message and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Airtel informed Gadgets 360 that the message was sent due to a system error to some of its customers in the Delhi circle and was followed up with the clarification. However, we were able to confirm that some of the affected users had not received the clarification message till the time of publishing this story. The operator clarified to its users reaching out on social media, though.

 

According to the recent data provided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Airtel had 348.29 million wireless subscribers across India in May, of which 16.13 million were from Delhi.

Last month, Airtel revised its postpaid plans and brought new offerings for corporate users. It also discontinued the Rs. 49 prepaid recharge option and replaced that with the Rs. 79 as the most affordable monthly recharge pack.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Airtel, Bharti Airtel
Jagmeet Singh
Realme GT Explorer Master Edition New Suitcase Orange Colour May Launch in India; Master Edition European Price Tipped

Airtel Says Service Deactivation Message Was Sent Wrongly to Some Delhi Users
