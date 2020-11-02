Airtel has started offering one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to its broadband and postpaid users. The new offer is applicable through the Airtel Thanks app. Airtel previously offered the one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs. 399 for its prepaid users through recharge plans such as the Rs. 401, Rs. 612, Rs. 1,208, and the Rs. 2,599, among others. Airtel rival Jio also has a couple of prepaid plans in place along with Disney+ Hotstar VIP access for a year. These offers come just in time for the second season of The Mandalorian on Disney+, in case you were wondering what to watch with your subscription.

The newly launched Disney+ Hotstar VIP offer is applicable for select Airtel customers and is provided on the Rs. 999 and above broadband plans as well as the Rs. 499 and above postpaid plans, according to the details available on the operator's terms and conditions page.

If you have an eligible plan, you can check for the offer through the Airtel Thanks app. You need to go go to the Discovery #airtelThanks section from the app and then tap the Disney+ Hotstar tile to enable the yearly Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Airtel is offering the free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription offer through the Airtel Thanks app

Once the offer is availed through the Airtel Thanks app, you can check your Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription directly from the Disney+ Hotstar app or through its website.

It is important to note that the free subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP service will become unavailable if you port out of Airtel or downgrade to another pack. Additionally, the FAQ page points out that the validity of the free subscription will begin from the date of claim and “will work independently of any existing Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription you might have.” This means that if you have an existing subscription and claim the free one, the clock will start ticking immediately instead of adding to your subscription.

Telecom-focussed blog OnlyTech initially spotted the references of the Disney+ Hotstar VIP offer on the Airtel site. Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify that the offer has started rolling out for select users.

Last month, Airtel introduced an “Add to bill” offer to let its broadband and postpaid users add their Disney+ Hotstar subscription to their monthly bill. The telco also brought a range of prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Similar to Airtel, Jio in August launched the Rs. 499 and Rs. 777 prepaid plans with one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The operator was also recently seen to be in the process of bringing the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription for its users.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription comes at a monthly charge of Rs. 299 or at an annual rate of Rs. 1,499. It brings benefits including live sports, multiplex movies, latest American shows and movies, Disney+ Originals, exclusive Hotstar Specials, and Star serials before TV releases. In contrast, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at Rs. 399 per year doesn't include Disney+ Originals or American shows and movies but offers all the remaining content that is given to the premium members.

