Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Airtel Starts Offering ‘Unlimited Data’ on All Broadband Plans for Existing Subscribers: Report

Airtel Starts Offering ‘Unlimited Data’ on All Broadband Plans for Existing Subscribers: Report

This comes after Jio Fiber revamped its plan portfolio to start offering broadband subscription from as low as Rs. 399.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 September 2020 14:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Starts Offering ‘Unlimited Data’ on All Broadband Plans for Existing Subscribers: Report

Airtel looks to reportedly take on Jio Fiber with this revision

Highlights
  • Airtel has not made the revision live on its website yet
  • Airtel is looking to upgrade users on the Basic broadband plan as well
  • Jio Fiber new plans also offer symmetric download and upload speeds

Airtel is reportedly revising data benefits for all of its existing broadband subscribers. Earlier, Airtel had a fixed data cap on all of its broadband plans - Basic, Entertainment, Premium, and VIP. However, a fresh report suggests that the telco is now offering unlimited data benefits to all of its existing broadband subscribers. This comes soon after Jio Fiber revamped its portfolio to start offering “unlimited data” to its subscribers with plans starting from as low as Rs. 399. While Jio claims to offer unlimited data, the company has a cap of 3300GB for its “truly unlimited” plans and Airtel is also likely to have a similar cap.

According to a report by OnlyTech, Airtel has begun the conversion process for all existing broadband plan subscribers. This includes Basic, Entertainment, Premium, and VIP subscribers, who were earlier getting limited to fixed data caps. Airtel is yet to reflect this change on its website and MyAirtel app for all users. We have contacted the company regarding this change and will update this copy when we hear back.

The report claims that the upgradation of data benefit is being rolled out only for existing customers. This is likely done to stop subscribers from migrating to Jio Fiber after its aggressive portfolio revamp earlier this week. Airtel has removed its Rs. 299 unlimited data add-on pack from its website, hinting that the telco is indeed working on a revamp following Jio Fiber's announcement. The telco also seems to have removed the Prime Video benefit for Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plan users.

In Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat circles, Airtel has long offered unlimited data on broadband plans. This ‘unlimited data' benefit comes with a FUP cap of 3300GB, after which the speed is throttled to 1Mbps. The same cap may or may not be introduced in other circles as well.

In order to attract customers, Jio Fiber overhauled its plan portfolio to start from as low as Rs. 399. The company claims to offer “truly unlimited” Internet to all users with the four most affordable plans; however, these plans have a commercial use policy of 3300GB. Furthermore, Jio is offering symmetric speeds with these plans, that means download speed will be equal to upload speed. A ‘no-condition' 30-day free trial has also been introduced for all new consumers.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Broadband, Airtel broadband plans, Jio Fiber, JioFiber
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Clover Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 4GB RAM

Related Stories

Airtel Starts Offering ‘Unlimited Data’ on All Broadband Plans for Existing Subscribers: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  2. PUBG Mobile Maker Says Will Engage With Authorities to Ensure Availability
  3. FAU-G Game to Launch by October-End, Will Include a Level on Galwan Valley
  4. Realme 7 Pro Review
  5. FAU-G Announced as an Indian Alternative to PUBG Mobile
  6. Airtel Starts Offering ‘Unlimited Data’ on All Broadband Plans: Report
  7. Mi TV Horizon Edition Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  8. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Poco M2 Teased to Come With Full-HD+ Display, 6GB of RAM
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Starts Offering ‘Unlimited Data’ on All Broadband Plans for Existing Subscribers: Report
  2. OnePlus Clover Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 4GB RAM
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Specifications, Render Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  4. FAU-G, an Indian Alternative to PUBG, to Launch by October-End, Will Include a Level on Galwan Valley
  5. PUBG Mobile Removed From App Store, Google Play in India
  6. Honor Watch GS Pro, Honor Watch ES With Heart-Rate Monitoring, Fitness Tracking Launched
  7. Mi TV Horizon Edition Specifications Surface Online, 43-inch LED Display, 20W Speakers Tipped
  8. Oyo Extends Furloughs for Some Indian Employees
  9. Realme Narzo 20 Series, Realme Watch S Pro Teased at IFA 2020, Will Launch in the Coming Months
  10. Tecno Camon 16 Premier With 48-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com