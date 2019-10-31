Airtel has done away with its data rollover facility for broadband and mobile prepaid customers. Gadgets 360 has learnt that the new development comes into place just earlier this month. However, Airtel mobile postpaid customers can still avail the data rollover facility to carry forward their unused data to the next billing cycle. The New Delhi-headquartered telco back in July 2017 launched the "Data Roll Over Promise" to carry forward the leftover data of its postpaid subscribers from the previous billing cycle to the current billing cycle. Months after its debut for Airtel postpaid subscribers, the facility reached broadband and prepaid customers.

An Airtel customer care executive told Gadgets 360 that the data rollover facility that was launched for broadband customers back in November 2017, following its arrival for postpaid customers, has been removed formally earlier this month. Similarly, another executive confirmed that the data rollover facility has been pulled for Airtel prepaid customers.

Some customers have started complaining about the update on social media platforms. Also, the listings for both broadband and prepaid plans on the Airtel website have been updated with no mentioning of the data rollover quota.

@Airtel_Presence told me that they are doing away with carry forward data every month — Mani (@psychodelic_me2) October 30, 2019

BEWARE...Airtel unethical practices...Unused data carry forward practice discontinued by Airtel without informing prepaid customers..is this the way to survive competition. CUST CARE KE UPAR KOI SUNWAI BHI NAHI HAI. @kavinbm @TRAI #complaints — Sanjeev Kumar Nanda (@sanjneelkani) October 28, 2019

@airtelindia



I changed my broadband plan today and later I got to know you stopped data rollover and i can't go back to my old plan also!!wow what a way to cheat a customer, make a big change and don't tell your customer about it!! Dint expect luck cheap tricks from Airtel!! — Abhishek Garg (@Abhishe73804066) October 17, 2019

We've reached out to Airtel for clarity on the development and will update this space when we hear back.

As we mentioned, unlike its policy for broadband and prepaid customers, Airtel is still offering data rollover benefits to mobile postpaid customers. As per the listing on the Airtel site, postpaid customers opting for the Rs. 499 monthly plan get 75GB 3G/ 4G data with rollover benefits. These benefits grow to as much as 500GB of high-speed data when opting for the monthly Rs. 1,599 Airtel postpaid plan.

The data rollover benefits aren't applicable if a consumer switches to a plan of lower value. In this case, the operator forfeits all the leftover data. Customers will also not be able to avail the leftover data if they migrate from a prepaid to postpaid connection or vice versa.

