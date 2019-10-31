Technology News
Airtel Discontinues Data Rollover Facility for Broadband, Prepaid Customers; Postpaid Users Can Still Avail It

Airtel broadband and prepaid customers have started complaining about the update.

By | Updated: 31 October 2019 11:48 IST
Airtel launched the data rollover facility first for its postpaid customers back in July 2017

Airtel launched the data rollover facility first for its postpaid customers back in July 2017

Highlights
  • Airtel brought data rollover for broadband users in November 2017
  • The telco has updated the listings on its site to suggest the change
  • Postpaid users can still enjoy their leftover data in next billing cycle

Airtel has done away with its data rollover facility for broadband and mobile prepaid customers. Gadgets 360 has learnt that the new development comes into place just earlier this month. However, Airtel mobile postpaid customers can still avail the data rollover facility to carry forward their unused data to the next billing cycle. The New Delhi-headquartered telco back in July 2017 launched the "Data Roll Over Promise" to carry forward the leftover data of its postpaid subscribers from the previous billing cycle to the current billing cycle. Months after its debut for Airtel postpaid subscribers, the facility reached broadband and prepaid customers.

An Airtel customer care executive told Gadgets 360 that the data rollover facility that was launched for broadband customers back in November 2017, following its arrival for postpaid customers, has been removed formally earlier this month. Similarly, another executive confirmed that the data rollover facility has been pulled for Airtel prepaid customers.

Some customers have started complaining about the update on social media platforms. Also, the listings for both broadband and prepaid plans on the Airtel website have been updated with no mentioning of the data rollover quota.

 

 

 

We've reached out to Airtel for clarity on the development and will update this space when we hear back.

As we mentioned, unlike its policy for broadband and prepaid customers, Airtel is still offering data rollover benefits to mobile postpaid customers. As per the listing on the Airtel site, postpaid customers opting for the Rs. 499 monthly plan get 75GB 3G/ 4G data with rollover benefits. These benefits grow to as much as 500GB of high-speed data when opting for the monthly Rs. 1,599 Airtel postpaid plan.

The data rollover benefits aren't applicable if a consumer switches to a plan of lower value. In this case, the operator forfeits all the leftover data. Customers will also not be able to avail the leftover data if they migrate from a prepaid to postpaid connection or vice versa.

Comments


