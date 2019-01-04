NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Airtel Brings Rs. 76 Recharge for New Subscribers With Rs. 26 Talk Time, 100MB Data for 28 Days

Airtel Brings Rs. 76 Recharge for New Subscribers With Rs. 26 Talk Time, 100MB Data for 28 Days

, 04 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Brings Rs. 76 Recharge for New Subscribers With Rs. 26 Talk Time, 100MB Data for 28 Days

Airtel brought five recharge options to its First Recharge (FRC) portfolio last year

Highlights

  • Rs. 76 Airtel recharge is available only for new subscribers
  • The new recharge option brings voice calls at 60 paise per minute
  • It is available through the My Airtel app and official Airtel website

Airtel is said to have expanded its First Recharge (FRC) portfolio for new prepaid customers by launching a Rs. 76 recharge. The new recharge option reportedly brings 100MB of data for a validity of 28 days along with Rs. 26 of talk time. The Rs. 76 recharge sits in line with the existing Rs. 178, Rs. 229, Rs. 344, Rs. 495, and Rs. 559 recharge options that all were reported last year. The telco is essentially offering as much as 126GB of data benefits to its new subscribers through its FRC portfolio.

The Rs. 76 Airtel recharge brings Rs. 26 of talk time, 100MB of 2G/ 3G/ 4G data for 28 days, reports TelecomTalk. Voice calls made under the new recharge are reportedly charged at 60 paise per minute.

It is worth noting here that the Rs. 76 recharge is available only to new Airtel subscribers. The recharge option is said to be available only through the My Airtel app and the official Airtel website at the time of availing the new SIM card.

Back in September last year, Airtel launched five new recharge options under its FRC portfolio. Those come in denominations of Rs. 178, Rs. 229, Rs. 344, Rs. 495, and Rs. 559 for the first-time Airtel subscribers.

The Rs. 178 Airtel recharge for the first-time users brings 1GB of data per day, unlimited local, STD, and roaming outgoing calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. The top-of-the-line Rs. 599 recharge, on the other hand, brings 1.4GB data benefit per day alongside unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 90 days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bharti Airtel, Rs 76 Airtel Recharge, Airtel
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Apple's iPhone Warning Comes Years Too Late
CES 2019: Buzz Grows on Flying Cars Ahead of Tech Show
Pricee
Airtel Brings Rs. 76 Recharge for New Subscribers With Rs. 26 Talk Time, 100MB Data for 28 Days
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. A Rare 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' Is Coming This Month
  2. Xiaomi Teases Launch of 65-Inch Mi TV 4 Model in India
  3. Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and Others Announce New Channel Prices, Packs
  4. This Indian Startup Wants You to Stop Buying Expensive Running Shoes
  5. Huawei Said to Punish Employees for iPhone Tweet Blunder on New Year's Day
  6. Nokia 9 PureView Price Leaked, January Launch Tipped Again
  7. Apple's iPhone Warning Comes Years Too Late
  8. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme HDR Display Option Launched in India
  9. Xiaomi Mi A2 Successor Could Be in the Works, MIUI 10 Code Hints
  10. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.