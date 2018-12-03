Airtel has launched a Rs. 23 recharge pack that is designed to extend the validity of prepaid subscribers to 28 days. The new recharge comes under Airtel's 'Smart Recharge' portfolio and is called Plan Voucher 23. Unlike other options under the Smart Recharge category, the Rs. 23 recharge doesn't bring any data or voice calling benefits, but it helps subscribers extend the validity of their prepaid accounts. The new Airtel recharge comes in the midst of the ongoing moves by the telcos to uplift their average revenue per user (ARPU) and reduce the liability of non-paying subscribers from their subscriber base.

The new Rs. 23 recharge option from Airtel provides local and STD voice calls at 2.5 paise per second as well as a local SMS at Re. 1 and a national SMS at Rs. 1.5. All this comes with a validity of 28 days. Notably, the recharge pack doesn't include any data benefits. This means you need to purchase a separate data pack or spend your main account balance to access data. There isn't also any talk time available to let you expand your main balance to some extent.

You can purchase the new Rs. 23 Airtel recharge directly from the Airtel.in or through the MyAirtel app. TelecomTalk first reported about the new recharge option. It is also said that prior to the new recharge, the telco was offering its Smart Recharge range starting with the Rs. 25 option.

If you don't want to pick the Rs. 23 recharge, Airtel also offers the Rs. 35 recharge that brings a talk time worth Rs. 26.66 as well as 100MB of data for 28 days under its Smart Recharge range. This lineup goes up to the Rs. 245 recharge option that includes Rs. 245 of talk time along with local, STD, and landline voice calls at 30 paise per minute and 2GB data for 84 days.

The Smart Recharge options are importantly limited to select circles only. However, it is likely that Airtel would provide the affordable, Rs. 23 recharge to all its circles in the coming future.

To recall, Airtel back in February launched a Rs. 23 recharge that included benefits such as unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, 200MB of data, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of two days. The company brought the original Rs. 23 recharge alongside Rs. 9 pack that offered similar benefits, except for 100MB of data and one-day validity.

